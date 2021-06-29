FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Apple Watch Series 6/SE Nike+ editions see rare discounts at up to $70 off

B&H is currently taking as much as $70 off a selection of Apple Watch Series 6 Nike+ edition models headlined by the 40mm GPS + Cellular model at $429 shipped. Normally fetching $499, you’re looking at the full $70 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 in order to mark the second-best price to date. You’ll also be able to save on other versions, as well.

Alongside all of the usual fitness tracking features, Apple Watch Series 6 brings plenty of new noteworthy functionality to your wrist headlined by the addition of a new blood/oxygen sensor. That’s on top of an even brighter always-on display than Series 5, as well as its new U1 chip and support for faster charging. Plus, you’ll also benefit from cellular connectivity on select models alongside the even sportier Nike+ band and some some exclusive Watch faces. Get a closer look in our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Also on sale, B&H is discounting the Nike+ editions of Apple Watch SE models by as much as $30. Much like the lead deal, these are the second-best prices to date that we’ve only seen beaten once before and a rare chance to grab the more affordable version of Apple’s latest wearable starting at $329. Apple Watch SE arrives with a more affordable design than the flagship Series 6, but still packs many of the most popular features. There’s a Retina OLED display that’s complemented by a swim-proof design, heart rate monitoring, and other fitness tracking functionality backed by the same Nike+ features noted above.

In either case, head over to our roundup of the best Apple Watch bands for plenty of options from $5 for some additional ways to stylize your new wearable. Apple’s in-house Watch bands have long been a sore subject when it comes to pricing, so going with a third-party alternative is a great idea. Get a closer look at our curated list for all of the best bands for notable offerings from other manufacturers like Pad & Quill, Nomad, and more.

Apple Watch Series 6 features:

  • GPS model lets you take calls and reply to texts from your wrist
  • Measure your blood oxygen with an all-new sensor and app
  • Check your heart rhythm with the ECG app
  • The Always-On Retina display is 2.5x brighter outdoors when your wrist is down
  • S6 SiP up to 20% faster than Series 5

