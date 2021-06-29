FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Bora’s wall-mounted lumber organizer, a woodshop must, holds 600-lbs at $40 (Save 20%)

-
Home GoodswootBora
Reg. $50+ $40

Today only, Woot is offering the Bora Lumber Organizer for $39.99 Prime shipped, with a $6 fee being added for non-members. Normally $50 to $53 at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $1 of its all-time low and is a match for our last mention. Whether you’re just starting out in woodworking or are a veteran of the trade, you’ll never have enough lumber storage. This kit makes use of the vertical space in your garage or workshop and offers up to 600 pounds of holding capacity across six shelves. I have this exact kit in my garage to hold lumber while it drys out and gets ready to be used in a future project and have nothing but good things to say about it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another must in my shop is this FastCap 16-foot FastPad Standard Reverse Measuring Tape Measure. It stays in my apron so it’s always within arm’s reach. 16-feet is more than enough for working on most projects. What makes this stand out from others is the fact that it has fractional readings printed on the tape and it can be read from both sides. Other great features include a built-in scratch pad as well as a pencil sharpener. It’s just $8, and I think every woodshop should have at least one.

After you finish woodworking, use the Greenworks 40V string trimmer and leaf blower bundle to clean out the garage. Sure, the trimmer won’t come in much handy inside the garage (though it’ll help in the yard,) but the blower makes light work of clearing out sawdust. Right now, the bundle is down to $138, which saves a decent bit from its $175 normal going rate.

More on the Bora Lumber Organizer:

  • Store all your building supplies without taking up too much space in your garage, basement, shed or outdoor workspace. This is a very strong storage solution for lumber, firewood, gutters, sheet metal, PVC, pipes, ladders, skis, snowboards, golf clubs, construction tools, old rugs and more!
  • Our storage saver is easy to install on the walls of your garage or workshop to increase your storage space. Keep your workbench area well organized with this great space-saver for your home or business. Dimensions are 41” height x (up to) 72” wide x 12 ½” shelf depth.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Goods

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.

woot

Bora

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 sh...
iClever’s surge protector turns one plug into 10 ...
Neato Robotics D6 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum returns to ...
Target’s new Opalhouse collection was designed to...
Dash’s compact hand mixer falls to new low at Ama...
Christopher Knight’s Mid-Century Modern Sofa retu...
Ditch the Anova tax: Inkbird’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Pr...
Up to 37% off Vari home office gear: Electric standing ...
Show More Comments

Related

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More
27% off

At $16 Prime shipped, Olympia’s 89-piece tool set hits best price of the year (Save 27%)

$16 Learn More

Travel sustainably with an Amazon #1 best-selling e-bike at a new low, more in our New Green Deals

Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Purple iPhone 12 mini FREE, Apple TV 4K sees rare discount, AirPods Max hit 2021 low, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Amazon is selling this mid-back office chair for $42 shipped (New low, Save 21%)

$42 Learn More
Up to $50 off

Amazfit GTS 2e + GTR fall to new lows from $80 in latest sale (Up to $50 off)

From $80 Learn More
$100 off

JBL’s adaptive noise cancelling headphones return to Amazon low at $100 off, more

From $100 Learn More
Reg. $108

Outfit your front door with Alexa, Wyze Lock drops to a new low of $83.50 (Save 23%)

$83.50 Learn More