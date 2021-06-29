Bora’s wall-mounted lumber organizer, a woodshop must, holds 600-lbs at $40 (Save 20%)

Today only, Woot is offering the Bora Lumber Organizer for $39.99 Prime shipped, with a $6 fee being added for non-members. Normally $50 to $53 at Amazon, today’s deal comes within $1 of its all-time low and is a match for our last mention. Whether you’re just starting out in woodworking or are a veteran of the trade, you’ll never have enough lumber storage. This kit makes use of the vertical space in your garage or workshop and offers up to 600 pounds of holding capacity across six shelves. I have this exact kit in my garage to hold lumber while it drys out and gets ready to be used in a future project and have nothing but good things to say about it. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Another must in my shop is this FastCap 16-foot FastPad Standard Reverse Measuring Tape Measure. It stays in my apron so it’s always within arm’s reach. 16-feet is more than enough for working on most projects. What makes this stand out from others is the fact that it has fractional readings printed on the tape and it can be read from both sides. Other great features include a built-in scratch pad as well as a pencil sharpener. It’s just $8, and I think every woodshop should have at least one.

After you finish woodworking, use the Greenworks 40V string trimmer and leaf blower bundle to clean out the garage. Sure, the trimmer won’t come in much handy inside the garage (though it’ll help in the yard,) but the blower makes light work of clearing out sawdust. Right now, the bundle is down to $138, which saves a decent bit from its $175 normal going rate.

More on the Bora Lumber Organizer:

Store all your building supplies without taking up too much space in your garage, basement, shed or outdoor workspace. This is a very strong storage solution for lumber, firewood, gutters, sheet metal, PVC, pipes, ladders, skis, snowboards, golf clubs, construction tools, old rugs and more!

Our storage saver is easy to install on the walls of your garage or workshop to increase your storage space. Keep your workbench area well organized with this great space-saver for your home or business. Dimensions are 41” height x (up to) 72” wide x 12 ½” shelf depth.

