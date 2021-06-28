Tackle summer lawn care with Greenworks’ 40V string trimmer and leaf blower bundle for $138

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks G-MAX 40V Cordless String Trimmer and Leaf Blower Combo Pack for $138.06 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Typically fetching around $175, you’re looking at 22% in savings as today’s offer delivers the lowest price we’ve seen since April and the second-best discount of the year. Bundling two essential yard tools into a single package, this Greenworks G-MAX 40V combo kit is headlined by the cordless string trimmer and pairs with a leaf blower. Thanks to the included battery which works with both of the tools, you’re looking at 45 minutes of use per charge to handle getting your yard in tip top shape this summer. Over 4,900 customers have left a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Today’s featured bundle is about as good as it gets for a pair of these Greenworks tools, though if you’re only looking to grab one of them there are some added savings to be had. A 40V String Trimmer from the brand will set you back $128 right now, while you could also grab the comparable 40V cordless Leaf Blower at $114. Both include batteries and chargers to get you started and will handle their respective tasks in much the same way as the tools included in the lead package.

But for even more environmentally-conscious discounts, head on over to our Green Deals guide. We’re notably still tracking a pair of discounts on these Sun Joe 16-inch electric tillers starting at $89, which will have your garden ready for cultivating this summer.

Greenworks G-MAX 40V bundle features:

Greenworks GMAX 40V system offers a wide range of easy to use tools for the homeowner & those who just want more power. This 12″ cordless string trimmer features an front mount motor for optimum balance. Light weight & easier to use, it has a variable speed trigger for power on demand, 12″ cut path, .065 line diameter auto feed head for easy line advancement. Designed for ease of use & comfortable operation without the hassle of gas. The 40V axial blower features a variable speed trigger & cruise control for optimized control.

