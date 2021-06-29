If you’re an iPhone owner and have always liked the look of Nokia Lumia smartphones, the new Case-Mate BLOX case series has you covered. It lays rounded corners to rest and gives iPhone 12/Pro/Max a more box-like aesthetic. Not only does the BLOX series dramatically change the look of Apple’s latest batch of smartphones, but it also adds some serious protection. Case-Mate touts safety when dropped from heights of up to 10 feet. There are seven styles made up of flat, vibrant, and patterned colorways. Continue reading to learn more.

Case-Mate BLOX banishes rounded corners on iPhone 12

Prior to the days when Apple offered iPhone in a variety of colorways, cases were the way to shake up the look of your smartphone. Now that iPhone 12 comes in several styles, the scenario where someone buys a case to customize its look has likely dwindled a little bit. Case-Mate BLOX could revive some level of demand thanks to a “totally unique” design.

The series features a “sleek, soft touch precision fit” that will arguably set your iPhone 12 apart from the pack. The Case-Mate BLOX series gives iPhone a rectangular shape with much sharper corners than before. This certainly contributes to the 10-foot drop protection touted by Case-Mate. Each BLOX case is compatible with wireless charging, but MagSafe does not seem to be supported.

Pricing and availability

Each style of the new Case-Mate BLOX iPhone 12 series is available for order now at Amazon. Pricing is set at $34.99. Case-Mate has not made a BLOX case for iPhone 12 mini, but iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max are all supported. Seven colorways are available for order and include Black, Black Gold Marble, Clouds, Black Snake, Hot Pink, White Marble, and Navy.

9to5Toys’ Take

Since one of the headlining features of iPhone 12 is Ceramic Shield, a case with 10-foot drop protection may not carry the water it once did. That being said, I am still very careful with my iPhone and don’t want to risk any damage to the screen. I can’t be the only one, so a case that goes above and beyond is something everyone should be able to appreciate.

When it comes to looks, I’d be lying if I said the Case-Mate BLOX series did not catch my eye. While I’m not a person that tends to use a case, this series is certainly on my list in the event that my mind is changed sometime down the line. It’s a bummer that iPhone 12 mini is not supported, but for all we know, it could already be in the pipeline.

