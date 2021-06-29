GE recently announced the availability of its rebranded CYNC mobile app for iPhone and Android, alongside two new products. You’ll find the all-new CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug and Indoor Smart Camera available at multiple retailers, each pairing well with multiple smart home platforms. So, without further ado, let’s take a closer look at GE’s new CYNC smart products.

GE’s CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug works with Assistant and Alexa out of the box

We’ll start things off with the outdoor-rated CYNC Smart Plug. It’s built to work with Alexa and Assistant out of the box, delivering simple voice control setup. No hub is required either, and it can connect to devices over either Bluetooth or Wi-Fi, whichever is better for your setup.

The sockets are individually controllable and allow you to schedule or toggle the plugs by themselves. This can be quite nice if you have lights hooked up for different areas and plan to have some on, but not all at the same time. Don’t worry about the climate you live in, either, as it’s “all-weather safe” and designed to handle rain, snow, dirt, and more without missing a beat.

The GE CYNC Indoor Wi-Fi Camera keeps an eye on your home only when you want it to

If you’re looking for a great way to keep an eye on your home once you head out for summer vacation, the GE CYNC Indoor Wi-Fi Smart Camera features 1080p recording and no hub required. It’s compatible with Alexa and Assistant, meaning you can use smart speakers to summon the camera’s feed to a display and see what’s going on.

There’s also night vision and 2-way audio, allowing you to monitor your home 24/7 and even communicate with those on the other end. With continuous power required, you’ll enjoy instant mobile alerts and notifications that pack advanced motion and sound detection features. It’s also simple to mount and can be placed on the wall or a shelf.

A notable feature that we’d be remiss if we didn’t point out is that there’s a physical shutter available here that allows you to turn the camera off when you don’t want it looking over the house. This is great for those who want to be in full control of the privacy, and is a welcome addition in a world of ever-growing hacks.

Pricing and availability

The GE CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug retails for $29.99, though Amazon already has a launch-day sale of $23.66. For the GE CYNC Outdoor Camera, you’ll find a retail price of $69.99 and launch sale of $59.70, as well.

9to5Toys’ Take

The GE CYNC lineup is a bit thin so far, but the company seems to want to expand it as time goes on. It’s nice to see both Assistant and Alexa compatibility out of the gate, though HomeKit functionality is notably missing. Regardless, the feature set is well worth the asking price, since you’ll receive individually controlled outdoor plugs for $23.50 and a 1080p Wi-Fi camera with advanced notifications for under $60. Will you be adding these to your smart home? Sound off in the comments below.

