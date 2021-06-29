Google Nest Cam Outdoor sees rare discount at just $1 shy of Prime Day low

Office Depot is offering the Google Nest Cam Outdoor for $149.99 shipped. Usually selling for $199, this marks only the second discount we’ve tracked, going for just $1 less during Prime Day. So if you missed out then, now is the perfect time to snatch up these savings. This smart camera streams in constant 1080p video with up to 8x zoom, day or night, rain or snow. You can access the live feed from your smartphone, which is a great place to take advantage of the two-way talk feature, or any Alexa/Assistant-enabled smart device with a screen. Plus, you can opt for smart alerts which will send out a text or email whenever movement or an unfamiliar sound is detected in a designated area. For security purposes, it’ll automatically save the last 3-hours of footage for review, though that can be extended up to 60-days with a $12/month Net Aware Plus subscription. Over 2,200 customers have left it a 4.8/5 star rating. See more below.

If you’d rather double down on an Alexa-based ecosystem, then I’d recommend the Blink Outdoor at $100. Already down $50 over our lead deal, the Blink Outdoor camera touts a 2-year battery life with full Alexa-compatibility and two-way audio. So, much like the Nest Cam Outdoor, you can check in on your home and property from just about anywhere. And what’s more, there’s a massive lineup of Blink indoor and outdoor cameras available, so if you’re looking to add some extra protection to the homefront, this is a strong option. The Blink Outdoor smart camera is rated 4.4/5 stars from over 54,000 customers.

Of course, we can’t forget about the Apple fans out there. Luckily, Anker is up to bat with killer savings on its line of eufy HomeKit smart cameras from $24. We’ve rounded up all the best deals, on everything from indoor to outdoor, Pan & Tilt functions and floodlight options, all at some of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. And our smart home guide is filled to the brim with even more ways to upgrade.

More on the Google Nest Cam Outdoor:

High definition surveillance camera with a 130 degree wide angle view, 1080p HD, and 8x zoom; Night vision illuminates the whole scene, even when it’s dark outside

Looks for motion and sound activity and sends an alert to your phone or email1

Control your home security camera from anywhere with the app on your phone

Built in speaker and microphone lets you listen and talk back to visitors

Weatherproof and plugs into power so you don’t have to worry about dead batteries

