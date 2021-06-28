Save on Anker eufy wireless HomeKit camera systems, floodlights, and more from $24

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Anker eufy smart home security cameras and video doorbells headlined by the eufyCam 2C 1-Cam Kit for $118.99. Shipping is free across the board or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $140, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with today’s offer coming within $7 of the all-time low set just once before back in October of last year. Those who need a bit more coverage can also save on the 4-Cam Kit at $352.73, down from $415. Armed with HomeKit support, this eufyCam 2C package includes a pair of the 1080p cameras alongside a base station. The entirely wireless designs are backed by 180-day battery life and weather-resistant enclosures so you can mount them just about anywhere. Motion alerts, human detection, and night vision round out the notable features. Over 660 customers have left a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more from $24.

Other notable eufy camera systems:

While you’ll find plenty of other offers in our smart home guide as we kick off the work week, one of the more particularly notable price cuts delivers the first notable discount on the Level Bolt. Outfitting your front door with an invisible smart lock, this offering arrives with HomeKit support amongst other smart home ecosystem integrations at $199.

eufyCam 2C Camera Kit features:

Live-stream and record footage in crystal clear 1080p HD. The 135° diagonal field of view allows you to see exactly what is happening in and around your home. Avoid frequent trips to charge the battery and enjoy 180-day battery life from just one charge. View recordings or live footage in crisp clarity, even at night, for a clear view of who’s there.

