Inkbird’s Bluetooth grill thermometer ships with four probes at under $34

Mixtea360 (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Bluetooth Grill BBQ Thermometer (IBT-4XS) for $33.79 shipped with the code 34SJSPUZ and when you clip the on-page coupon. This saves you 35% from its normal going rate and is the best price that we’ve tracked since January when it fell to $25. BBQ season is just around the corner, and with it, comes grilling out. Now, if you’re still learning to grill, or just prefer going by temperature instead of time, then a proper thermometer is a must. This model sports a built-in LCD display, four probes, and Bluetooth connectivity so you can check progress from your smartphone. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

ThermoPro’s highly-rated instant-read thermometer is a must-have for grilling as well. While today’s lead deal can track the temperature after being inserted into your meal, it’s hard to use that for quick temp checks if it’s a thinner cut of meat or something else similar. For just $12.50 Prime shipped when you clip the on-page coupon, be sure to grab ThermoPro’s instant-read thermometer as well.

This is far from the only Inkbird discount that we’ve we’re tracking today. You’ll also find the Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker at under $65. There’s no need to pay the Anova tax to join the sous vide revolution, and Inkbird lets you jump in with both feet on a budget.

Inkbird Bluetooth Thermometer features:

This Inkbird 4 probes thermometer can pair with Android or iPhone (Please make sure the GPS location is open when connecting with an Android phone). Read your cooking temperature by your phone anywhere (Connecting distance range up to 150ft/50M). High temperature accuracy could let you be rest for your cooking. No need worry about your meal overdone with this Grill Thermometer. Please note: Tearing off the plastic protect film on the screen before using.

