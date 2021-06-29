Ditch the Anova tax: Inkbird’s Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker is under $65

Mixtea360 (98% lifetime positive feedback from 3,000+) via Amazon is offering the Inkbird Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker for $64.79 shipped once you’ve clipped the on-page 20% off coupon. That’s over $16 off the typical rate and marks the best price we’ve tracked outside of a short timeframe back in February when it dipped as low as $54.50. This kitchen accessory prepares to nail recipe-making each and every time. Unlike much of the competition, this solution boasts Wi-Fi connectivity so you can conveniently control it from your smartphone. With a temperature range of 77- to 210-degrees Fahrenheit, you’ll be ready to cook all sorts of meals. It wields 1,000 watts of cooking power and emits less than 40 decibels of noise when standing about 3 feet away. This unit has garnered more than 2,500 reviews and is rated 4.6/5 stars.

Need a sous vide-ready cooking container? No worries, as today’s savings leave you with enough left over to snag Rubbermaid 6-quart Sous Vide Container for $11. It’s an affordable way to help get you up and running. Plus, you can feel confident in this purchase with nearly 16,000 Amazon shoppers having left an average 4.7/5 star rating.

Since you’re here, there’s a strong chance you’ll like something else in our home goods guide. For example, earlier today we discovered Chefman’s 9-function Toast-Air Fry Oven at $125. You can also cash in on Samsung’s Jetbot floor and wall cleaner at $199, a batch of Amazon 36-inch bungee cords at under $1 each, and even Olympia’s 89-piece tool for $16.

Inkbird Wi-Fi Sous Vide Precision Cooker features:

The WIFI sous vide cooker only support 2.4Ghz WIFI, but once connected with the sous vide machine with your router via APP InkbirdPro, it could be checked and controlled anywhere you’re

This sous vide precision cooker keeps a homogeneous temperature for up to 20 L of water even at full 1000 W output; ultra-quiet with less than 40 dB noise at 1 m

Our sous vide cooker features a wide temperature range of 77-210°F (25-99°C) within 0.1°C accuracy and the max timer setting of 99 hours; intuitive LCD touch controls allow effortless adjustment and tracking

