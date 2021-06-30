Allergies-B-Gone: Honeywell’s large room HEPA Air Purifier is down to $218 shipped (Save $72)

Best Buy is offering the Honeywell Insight HEPA Large Room Air Purifier for $217.99 shipped. Also matched at Walmart. We usually find this selling for $300, and today’s 28% savings drop the price to the lowest we’ve ever tracked. This large-room air purifier is set to remove up to 99.97% of all particulate matter and 99.9% of airborne germs and viruses. Perfect for both allergy and flu season, it works around the lock to cover an area up to 500-square feet. The purification cycle takes less than 15 minutes, so you can enjoy crisp, clean air even if people are coming in and out of your home frequently. You can track your home’s air quality on the LED display, as well as choose between four cleaning modes. Nearly 400 Best Buy shoppers found it to be a worthwhile investment, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. Head below for more options.

Medify also has a popular brand of air purifiers in store, and the MA-25 makes a strong large-room alternative at only $150 after you clip the on-page coupon. It’s capable of cleaning up to 1,000-sqaure feet of air in just an hour, or 500-sqaure feet every half hour. The HEPA H13 filtration can pick out up to 99.9% of particulate matter, germs, pollen, and more from your air, and with three different fan speeds, you can run this machine as quietly as 31dB. So while you won’t be garnering quite the same rapid-clean support you’d get with Honeywell, this is still definitely worth considering at nearly $70 under our lead deal. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 6,000 customers.

If you have pets, especially cats and dogs, then you know the struggle of keeping up with their daily messes. And while an air purifier is all well and good for dealing with dander, adding a handy robot vacuum to chase after dirt and litter could be a major time-saver. Luckily, we just tracked a solid deal on Neato Robotics’ Laser-Guided Botvac at $100 off. The unique shape lets it clean up corners with ease, and the laser mapping allows for extra control via smartphone. Our home goods guide is constantly seeing new deals like this, so it might be worth your while to take a peek there as well.

More on Honeywell’s Insight Air Purifiers:

The Honeywell Doctor’s Choice InSightTM Series Air Purifier delivers powerful HEPA filtration and features a cutting-edge design that displays valuable information, such as air quality and device settings, from a distance. The Air Quality Indicator, powered by a VOC sensor, constantly monitors room air quality, and provides real time, easy to understand color coded feedback on the clear InSightTM Display Panel. When on Automatic Cleaning mode, the unit uses the air quality reading to automatically adjust to the optimal cleaning level for cleaner air.

