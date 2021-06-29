Neato Robotics D6 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum returns to $400 all-time low (Save $100)

Amazon is offering the Neato Robotics D6 Laser-Guided Robot Vacuum for $399.99 shipped. Recently selling for about $500, today’s solid 20% discount is a match for the all-time Amazon low. Using laser mapping to learn its route around your home, this smart vacuum is set to tackle dirt on hardwood, tile, and carpet alike. You can see and edit the map from your smartphone, or program no-clean zones to keep your robot from traveling where it shouldn’t. Unlike most robot vacuums, the D6 has two corner sweepers to reach where purely circular machines can’t. It’ll run for about 2-hours on each charge, but if it runs low on juice while cleaning, your robot will return itself to the charging dock before taking on the rest of the job. Over 2,000 customers have left it a 4+ star rating. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind shopping outside of major brand names, this well-rated GOOVI robot vacuum is down to $139 from $175. Offering 1600Pa of suction power, this intelligent little dirt devil uses anti-collision steering to glide through every inch of your home. It works best on hardwood and tile, but is also suitable for low-fringe carpets. And while you won’t garner the same laser mapping and smartphone support, it does come with a wireless remote so you can set schedules, cleaning modes, and more. Currently rated 4.4/5 stars from over 15,000 shoppers.

Alternatively, Anker makes a pretty popular selection of Eufy robot vacs, and right now they’re starting at $140. They comes backed by Alexa and Assistant compatibility, as well as control via the EufyHome app, with loads of other smart features to help it navigate your home. Though if that’s still not quite what you’re looking for, we’re tracking new deals like these all the time in our home goods guide.

Neato D6 Laser Guided Robotic Vacuum features:

Keep your floors free from pet hair and dirt with this Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum. LaserSmart technology helps this vacuum scan and memorize your home’s floor plan for efficient cleaning. The 120-minute battery life ensures thorough cleaning with every use, and regular software updates provide access to new features as they are released. This Neato Botvac D6 connected robot vacuum comes with an ultra-performance filter, which collects allergens and small dust particles.

