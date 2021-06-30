Brooks Summer Sale offers up to 50% off running shoes, apparel, more from $30

The Brooks Summer Sale offers up to 50% off select styles of running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. Brooks is known for its fantastic running shoes and summer is a great time to update your sneakers. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the men’s Levitate 4 LE Running Shoes that are currently marked down to $110, which is $40 off the original rate. These shoes were made to go the distance with lightweight material that’s cushioned and also highly-breathable. They also have a unique sock-like fit that features no laces, which makes it easy to slip on and off. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Brooks customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

