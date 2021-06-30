Joe’s New Balance 4th of July Sale gets you running with deals from $16 + free shipping

The Joe’s New Balance 4th of July Sale is live and offering up to 60% off sitewide. Prices are as marked. Boost your summer workouts with deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. If you enjoy running, one of the most notable deals from this sale is the 870v5 Sport Shoes that are currently marked down to $50. To compare, that’s 54% off the original rate and it was regularly priced at $110. These shoes were designed to go for miles with ligthweight, cushioned material. The outsole is also slightly curved for a natural stride as well as the material is highly-breathable, which is perfect for summer weather. Head below the jump to find additional deals from Joe’s New Balance or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Finally, you will want to check out the Backcountry 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off The North Face, Marmot, Mountain Hardwear, and more.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!