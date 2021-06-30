Grads will flip for Lenovo’s 2-in-1 Chromebook at new all-time low of $299 (Save $101)

Best Buy is now offering Lenovo’s C340 15.6-inch 2-in-1 Chromebook 2.2GHz/4GB/64Gb for $299 shipped. That’s a full $101 less than what it usually goes for, and $30 under our previous mention to mark a new all-time low price. Bringing together a powerful 8th-generation Intel i3 processor with a 15-inch FHD touchscreen, this Chromebook doubles as a tablet thanks to the 360-degree rotating bezel. You’ll find integrated Intel graphics under the hood, alongside 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC flash memory. Although, with Google’s Chrome OS, you can add up to 200GB of cloud storage through Google Drive. Perfect for students, you can work for up to 10-hours off a single charge, and the body itself weighs less than four and half pounds. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from over 300 Best Buy shoppers. Head below for more.

Though, if you’re just looking for a solid work computer for your child or recent grad, you can save another $80 opting for Samsung’s Chromebook 4 at $220. You’ll be working with a smaller display at 11.6-inches, but you get a longer battery life, plus all the bells and whistles that comes with a Chrome OS. Over 2,800 customers have left it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Still not what you had in mind? You can find even more deals like these tucked away in our Chromebook Guide. Earlier this week we found HP’s Chromebook 14 down to $240, and with a 2.4GHz base clock, 14-inch display, and 11.5-hour battery life, it makes a compelling middle-ground option compared to our above deals. And if you decide you’d rather have something with a little more flexibility, our best PC gaming deals guide also sees plenty of laptops and PCs as well.

Lenovo C340 15-inch Chromebook features

Lenovo C340-15 Convertible 2-in-1 Chromebook: Enjoy a smooth computing performance with this Lenovo Chromebook. The 15.6-inch Full HD multi-touch display offers an intuitive user experience, while the 64GB eMMC storage offers fast start-ups and load times. This Lenovo Chromebook features an Intel Core i3 processor and 4GB of RAM for speedy responses and Bluetooth technology to sync with compatible wireless devices.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!