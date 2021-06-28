FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

HP’s bright-white Chromebook 14 returns to second-best price at $240 (Save $50)

-
AmazonChromebookHP
Save $50 $240

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch 2.4GHz/4GB/32GB for $239.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we have tracked. This affordable Chromebook arguably resembles the white MacBooks that Apple made prior to going all-in on aluminum. Not only can you take full advantage of Chrome OS, you’ll also be able to run Android apps thanks to built-in support for the Google Play Store. With 11.5-hour battery life, many users will be able to power through an entire workday without needing a charge. When it comes to I/O, you’ll get dual Type-C, a couple USB-A ports, 3.5mm, and a microSD card reader. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live with a smaller display, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 11-inch Chromebook is $200. Going this route leaves $40 in your pocket and you’ll actually stand to benefit from double the storage. That being said, the extra screen real estate found in the deal above is something that will certainly come in handy if you plan to do any sort of multitasking.

Once you’re finished here, be sure to peruse Monoprice’s new summer sale to find discounted electric standing desks, Dolby Atmos soundbars, and more. You can also cash in on HP 4th of July markdowns from $16 alongside several Anker USB-C charging cubes and surge protectors from $11. Finally, be sure to peek at Timbuk2’s Garage Sale to score up to 50% off MacBook backpacks, and more.

HP Chromebook 14 features:

  • Expect a full day of productivity for work with a powerful dual-core processor, plenty of storage, and long-lasting battery life. Once the workday is done, dive into the perfect PC for your daily dose of entertainment with dual HP speakers, Audio by B&O, and a 180° hinge for comfortable viewing and easier collaboration with others.
  • Enjoy vibrant, crystal-clear images with 178° wide-viewing angles on a 14-inch, micro-edge display (1)
  • Your device runs smoothly with the Intel Celeron Processor N3350, the perfect combination of performance, power, and all-day battery life (2)

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Chromebook

HP

About the Author

Prime Day 2021 recap: ’Two biggest days ever’ for s...
These highly-rated TV mounts add up to 84-inches of ful...
Amazon’s ‘Vinyl of the Month Club’ is...
Samsung Jetbot mops floors and cleans your walls for $1...
Caseology’s iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Pixel cas...
HP 4th of July Sale is bursting with deals: Envy x360 $...
Coleman’s 425-meter Battery Guard LED Flashlight ...
NEOGEO Mini Pro Console Player Pack bundles are down at...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Sun Joe 10-inch 8A pole saw makes light work of tree trimming at $72, more

Learn More
$420 off

Dell’s G5 desktop with 6-core i5 + GTX 1660 Ti GPU falls to $730 shipped (Save $420)

$730 Learn More
New low!

HP’s all-new Chromebook 14 sees first discount at $210 (Save $40)

$210 Learn More
Save $120

This Epson Pro projector reaches new heights at 120-in. of wireless streaming at $120 off

From $150 Learn More

Prime Day 2021 recap: ’Two biggest days ever’ for small/medium businesses, best-sellers, more

Learn More
Save 50%

These highly-rated TV mounts add up to 84-inches of full motion control starting from $10

From $10 Learn More
Review

Review: Adding Govee Glide Wall Light to my studio setup [Video]

Learn More
Reg. $100+

AeroGarden Harvest 360 + Gourmet Herb Seed Kit falls to low of $74 at Walmart

$74 Learn More