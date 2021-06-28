HP’s bright-white Chromebook 14 returns to second-best price at $240 (Save $50)

Amazon is offering the HP Chromebook 14-inch 2.4GHz/4GB/32GB for $239.99 shipped. That’s $50 off the typical rate there and marks a return to the second-best price we have tracked. This affordable Chromebook arguably resembles the white MacBooks that Apple made prior to going all-in on aluminum. Not only can you take full advantage of Chrome OS, you’ll also be able to run Android apps thanks to built-in support for the Google Play Store. With 11.5-hour battery life, many users will be able to power through an entire workday without needing a charge. When it comes to I/O, you’ll get dual Type-C, a couple USB-A ports, 3.5mm, and a microSD card reader. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

If you can live with a smaller display, Lenovo’s IdeaPad 3 11-inch Chromebook is $200. Going this route leaves $40 in your pocket and you’ll actually stand to benefit from double the storage. That being said, the extra screen real estate found in the deal above is something that will certainly come in handy if you plan to do any sort of multitasking.

HP Chromebook 14 features:

Expect a full day of productivity for work with a powerful dual-core processor, plenty of storage, and long-lasting battery life. Once the workday is done, dive into the perfect PC for your daily dose of entertainment with dual HP speakers, Audio by B&O, and a 180° hinge for comfortable viewing and easier collaboration with others.

Enjoy vibrant, crystal-clear images with 178° wide-viewing angles on a 14-inch, micro-edge display (1)

Your device runs smoothly with the Intel Celeron Processor N3350, the perfect combination of performance, power, and all-day battery life (2)

