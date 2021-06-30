This 9-piece charcuterie platter set adds a gourmet flare to any party at $39.50 (Save 40%)

SofiGOODs (100% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its 13-inch Charcuterie Board Set for $39.42 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon. Usually going for about $65, today’s deal slashes off nearly 40% to mark one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked. This 9-piece kit comes with everything you’ll need tucked neatly into one package. You’ll find four ceramic serving bowls slotted around one side of the platter, while the other half swivels out to reveal a full cheese knife set. Perfect for dinner parties and holidays, you can fit a variety of cured meats, cheeses, fruit, and more with a seamless presentation. Plus, the bamboo is sturdy enough to withstand cutting and serving for years to come. At least 2,600 customers seem to think so, leaving an average 4.8/5 star rating. See more below.

For a simple and timeless look, you can save even more opting for this Bamboo Charcuterie Platter for $15 after you clip the on-page coupon. It won’t include a set of knives and serving bowls, but this classic 15-inch board is crafted with twin divots to hold crackers and accoutrements, as well as a darling laser engraved design reminiscent of old-world eatery. Over 8,000 customers have left it a 4.8/5 star rating.

If you’re always on the hunt for new ways to spruce up your home and kitchen, then our home goods guide is the place to start. Just today, we’ve seen deals on everything from Honeywell’s large-room air purifier just in time for summer allergies, to 30% off Amazon K-Cups. Although, that’s only what’s caught our eye since this morning, so you can keep an eye on all of our favorite deals right here.

ChefSofi’s charcuterie platter set features:

Our acacia wood cheese board set is designed and quality-checked in Germany. This COMPLETE set includes 4 bowls and 4 knives to hold and slice all kinds of cheese types and charcuterie. Your luxurious parties won’t be the same without it. Thanks to its wide 13 inches diameter, this acacia wood cheese cutting tray has all the room you’ll need for crackers, serving utensils and cutlery for cheese and meat.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!