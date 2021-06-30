FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

All of your favorite Amazon K-Cup pods are on sale today: 100-packs from $21 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering its 100-count package of Happy Belly Medium Roast Kona Blend K-cup pods for $21.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and then cancel it after your order goes through to redeem the special price. Regularly $30 and more recently sitting at $29, this is at least 25% off the going rate and a great time to stock up while you’re paying roughly $0.21 per cup. Compatible with all of your K-Cup brewers, it is described as having a “delicate body, vibrant acidity, and a soft, subtle aroma.” This one is a blend of “coffees from Kona Moku on the Big island of Hawaii and Latin America.” Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers, but you’ll want to head below for loads more Amazon K-Cup deals. 

More Amazon K-Cup deals:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below as described above to redeem the deal prices. 

More on the Happy Belly Medium Roast Kona Blend:

  • 100 Kona Coffee Blend coffee k cup pods, packaging may vary
  • Happy Belly coffee pods are filled with coffee carefully sourced from select farms worldwide so each cup tastes uniquely delicious.
  • Settle in with the warming aroma and smooth flavors of delicious coffee at anytime so you can relax with a Happy Belly all day, everyday.
  • Blend of select coffees from Kona Moku on the Big island of Hawaii and Latin America

