All of your favorite Amazon K-Cup pods are on sale today: 100-packs from $21 (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering its 100-count package of Happy Belly Medium Roast Kona Blend K-cup pods for $21.44 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Be sure to opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page and then cancel it after your order goes through to redeem the special price. Regularly $30 and more recently sitting at $29, this is at least 25% off the going rate and a great time to stock up while you’re paying roughly $0.21 per cup. Compatible with all of your K-Cup brewers, it is described as having a “delicate body, vibrant acidity, and a soft, subtle aroma.” This one is a blend of “coffees from Kona Moku on the Big island of Hawaii and Latin America.” Rated 4+ stars from over 7,200 Amazon customers, but you’ll want to head below for loads more Amazon K-Cup deals.

More Amazon K-Cup deals:

***Note: Opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing pages below as described above to redeem the deal prices.

More on the Happy Belly Medium Roast Kona Blend:

100 Kona Coffee Blend coffee k cup pods, packaging may vary

Happy Belly coffee pods are filled with coffee carefully sourced from select farms worldwide so each cup tastes uniquely delicious.

Settle in with the warming aroma and smooth flavors of delicious coffee at anytime so you can relax with a Happy Belly all day, everyday.

Blend of select coffees from Kona Moku on the Big island of Hawaii and Latin America

