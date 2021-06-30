TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Kasa Light Switch, RGB bulbs, more up to 25% off from $9.50

Amazon now offers TP-Link’s Kasa Alexa-enabled Light Switch for $13.29 Prime shipped. Although, some shopper may be able to drop the price to $11.30 with an on-page coupon. Recently selling for upwards of $15, today’s deal offers up to 25% in savings, and the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. With the Kasa in-wall light switch, you can add schedules, timers, remote, and voice control to your lighting with an Alexa or Assistant enabled device. And if you have other compatible Kasa doo-dads in the home, you can pair and group devices to create entire “scenes” for different events and moods. And the Kasa app will even guide you through installation. over 19,000 customers have left it a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Bring even more smart support to your home with the Kasa Smart LED Light Bulb down to $9.50. With just a few taps on your smartphone, you can change the brightness, set timers and schedules, and more. Of course, you’ll also find full Alexa and Assistant compatibility here, as well as through Microsoft Cortana. And for some added flare, you can pick up the full color RGB version for less than $2 more. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon to make the most of today’s savings. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from a combined 15,000 customers.

Apple fans can get in on the fun too, as earlier today we tracked a great deal on Meross’ HomeKit Table Lamp for $28. It can create a wide variety of soothing, warm whites as well as a rainbow of colors, plus it also features support for Alexa and Assistant to boot. And be sure to hit up our smart home guide to keep up with all the latest and greatest, no matter what ecosystem you’re working with.

TP-Link HS200 Kasa In-Wall Light Switch features:

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

