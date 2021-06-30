FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

TP-Link’s Alexa-enabled Kasa Light Switch, RGB bulbs, more up to 25% off from $9.50

-
AmazonSmart HomeTP-Link
Save 25% From $9.50

Amazon now offers TP-Link’s Kasa Alexa-enabled Light Switch for $13.29 Prime shipped. Although, some shopper may be able to drop the price to $11.30 with an on-page coupon. Recently selling for upwards of $15, today’s deal offers up to 25% in savings, and the lowest price we’ve ever tracked. With the Kasa in-wall light switch, you can add schedules, timers, remote, and voice control to your lighting with an Alexa or Assistant enabled device. And if you have other compatible Kasa doo-dads in the home, you can pair and group devices to create entire “scenes” for different events and moods. And the Kasa app will even guide you through installation. over 19,000 customers have left it a 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Bring even more smart support to your home with the Kasa Smart LED Light Bulb down to $9.50. With just a few taps on your smartphone, you can change the brightness, set timers and schedules, and more. Of course, you’ll also find full Alexa and Assistant compatibility here, as well as through Microsoft Cortana. And for some added flare, you can pick up the full color RGB version for less than $2 more. Just remember to clip the on-page coupon to make the most of today’s savings. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from a combined 15,000 customers.

Apple fans can get in on the fun too, as earlier today we tracked a great deal on Meross’ HomeKit Table Lamp for $28. It can create a wide variety of soothing, warm whites as well as a rainbow of colors, plus it also features support for Alexa and Assistant to boot. And be sure to hit up our smart home guide to keep up with all the latest and greatest, no matter what ecosystem you’re working with.

Control your home’s lights from your smartphone with this TP-Link smart light switch. Automation of lights is programmable for home security or your convenience, and voice control is available through Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant. Set the random mode to make your home look lived-in when you’re away with this TP-Link smart light switch.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

TP-Link

About the Author

Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display see...
Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut...
Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick handles story time with...
Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather a...
PNY’s Elite 512GB MicroSDXC Card plunges to $59.5...
Under $6 scores Joseph Joseph’s must-have Measure...
Let Siri turn on Meross’ HomeKit Table Lamp at $2...
This 9-piece charcuterie platter set adds a gourmet fla...
Show More Comments

Related

Save 48%

TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera sees rare discount at $42, more up to 48% off

From $25 Learn More
Save 33%

TP-Link’s in-wall smart plug delivers two Alexa- and Assistant-enabled outlets for $20

$20 Learn More

Green Deals: Sun Joe 10-inch 8A pole saw makes light work of tree trimming at $72, more

Learn More
Amazon low

Wacom’s Cintiq Pro 24-inch 4K Drawing Display sees rare discount at $180 off (Amazon low)

$180 off Learn More
Reg. $35

Amazon has MANGROOMER’s Ultimate Pro Self-Haircut Kit down at $26 (2021 low, Reg. $35+)

$26 Learn More

Amazon’s new Reading Sidekick handles story time with the kids

Learn More
Amazon lows

Score all-time lows on Apple’s official leather and silicone iPhone 12 MagSafe cases from $40

From $40 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Best Android app deals of the day: Rogue Hearts, Leo’s Fortune, freebies, more

FREE+ Learn More