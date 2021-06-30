Let Siri turn on Meross’ HomeKit Table Lamp at $28 shipped (Save 30%), more from $14.50

Meross Direct (98% lifetime positive feedback from 4,100+) via Amazon is offering its Smart HomeKit Table Lamp for $27.99 shipped once the on-page 30% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $12 off the typical rate there and comes within $1 of the lowest price we have tracked. This smart lamp works with not only Alexa and Assistant, but also Siri thanks to HomeKit support. It features a modern design and the ability to choose from over 16 million colors that include warm white and RGB temperatures that range from 2700-6500K. It can be tied into automations across all of the popular platforms, making this a solid choice for anyone looking to expand their smart home. Check out our Tested coverage to learn more. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

We’ve also spotted that BSCstore (99% lifetime positive feedback from 378,000+) via Amazon is offering the MoKo Dimmable LED Desk Lamp for $14.44 Prime shipped after the on-page coupon has been clipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 15% off the typical rate there and is within $0.45 of the lowest price we have tracked. This lamp sports a minimalistic and modern design that’s bound to upgrade the look of most setups. There are several brightness settings which can be tweaked using the touch sensitive panel along its base. It’ll remember your preferred settings between uses, ensuring brightness will be exactly the way you left it last time around. A flexible design allows you to find the perfect orientation for your setup. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

While you’re at it, be sure to check out the Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway light at $127.50, yesterday’s smart lighting sale from $8, and these Govee markdowns as low as $11. Yet another notable discount worth peeking at includes this iClever 10-outlet surge protector at $17.50. Oh, and don’t forget to peruse our home good and smart home guides to see what else is floating around.

Meross Smart HomeKit Table Lamp features:

Smart Home Life: Apple HomeKit, Apple Watch, Carplay, Siri, Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant compatibility let you control your lamp absolutely hands-free with simple voice commands. Via Meross or Home APP, you can remote control the smart lamp from anywhere with internet access.

Touch Control: Touch control on the top of the smart lamp to light up or off, change colors and adjust brightness.

Best Companion: 2700-6500K tunable white, 16 million colors, adjust your table lamp from 3% to 100% brightness, choose from cool energizing lights, warm relaxing lights, night lights, and colorful mood lights to suit different occasions. Apple latest version supports color temperature.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!