Under Armour’s new Stars and Stripes collection is live and ready for the Fourth of July. Inside this collection, you will find festive tops, accessories, pants, backpacks, and more. Under Armour quotes that, “Sports have the power to bring us all together.” The new line has over 95 items, with pricing starting at just $11. You can also receive free delivery on purchases of $60 or more. So be sure to head below the jump to find all of our top picks from the 2021 Under Armour Stars and Stripes collection. You’ll also want to check out our latest guide to the Travis Matthew Red, White, and Blue collection.

Under Armour apparel

The UA Freedom Big Flag Logo T-Shirt is a standout from this collection and nice for everyday wear. It’s priced at just $25 and pairs with everything from shorts, joggers, jeans, or chino pants alike. This t-shirt is available in two color options and is made of sweat-wicking fabric to help you feel comfortable. Plus, you can choose from sizes from extra small to three extra large.

One of our top picks for women from this collection is the UA Knockout Tank Top that features red, white, and blue detailing throughout. This is a perfect tank top to wear with athletic shorts or leggings alike. It’s priced at $35 and comes in six color options as well. It also features four-way stretch and has anti-odor properties. It’s rated 4.5/5 stars from Under Armour customers.

If your kids play baseball, the Under Armour Harper 5 Mid RM Jr. LE Baseball Cleats are a must-have. These festive cleats are highly functional and are decked out in red, white, and blue designs. They’re also lightweight, breathable, and offer exceptional traction on the baseball field. The ankle strap is adjustable for a perfect fit, and they’re priced at $45. Rated 4.6/5 stars from happy Under Armour customers.

Patriotic accessories

Keep your face out of the sun in style with the UA Freedom Blitzing Hat. This hat has an Under Armour logo with a festive flag design. It can be worn during the Fourth of July and throughout the year. Better yet, both men and women can wear it, and it’s priced at $25.

