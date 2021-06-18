Just in time for Fourth of July, the new TravisMathew Red, White, and Blue Collection just debuted with an array of great items for warm weather. This collection features 20 different items with pricing from $35. They also currently have a deal where you can get a hat and a polo for $100. Plus, you can score free delivery with a TravisMathew’s Rewards Membership (free to sign up). Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from the TravisMathew Red, White, and Blue Collection.

TravisMathew shirts

The TravisMathew Out for the Night Polo Shirt is a great option for your Fourth of July festivities. This shirt would be perfect for a golf outing, summer barbecue, or everyday occasion. The polo features an American flag pattern with palm trees instead of stars. It’s also infused with stretch, which is nice for your golf swing. It’s also a best-seller for TravisMathew, and it’s priced at $85.

Another notable item from the Fourth of July collection is the Little Get Together Shirt. This festive top has a patriotic pattern with touches of tropical too. This style would look awesome with a pair of chino shorts or pants, and the material is lightweight, making it great for summer weather. It’s priced at $95.

Festive swimsuits

Make a splash in festive gear with the Brilliance Swim Shorts that have an American flag across them. The American flag pattern featuring palm trees instead of stars, and they have a custom waistband for a perfect fit. They can also be doubled as regular shorts as well when paired with a polo or t-shirt. The swim shorts are priced at $85 and feature a timeless design that can be styled for years to come.

Finally, pair all of your Fourth of July outfits with the Honourable Mention Cap that will help keep your eyes out of the sun as well. On this hat, you will find a logo on the front with an American flag design throughout. The hat comes in two size options and is priced at $35.

