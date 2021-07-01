FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6)

Today, Amazon is rolling out its latest selection of First Reads FREE eBooks now that a new month has arrived. Throughout all of July, anyone subscribed to Amazon’s Prime 2-day shipping service is now able to receive early access to new Kindle books for FREE (Reg. $6) before these titles are released. Head below for a look at this month’s freebies.

First up, go swing by the Amazon First Reads hub to see each of this month’s selection of free titles. Prime members can download one of the nine eBooks to a Kindle device or to the free iOS/Android app. But even those without a subscription can still add an individual title to your collection for $1.99, down from the usual $6 price tag. Either way, your new eBook becomes a permanent part of your library.

