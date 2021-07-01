Save 20% on Anker PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 and USB-C docks on sale from $72

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is currently offering its PowerExpand 7-in-1 Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock for $79.99 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $100, you’re looking at 20% in savings in order to return the price to the all-time low set just twice before. Anker’s compact Thunderbolt 3 Dock delivers a low-profile design that’s still capable of turning your Mac into a full-fledged workstation at home. Headlined by a 4K HDMI output, other notable features include Gigabit Ethernet, a pair of SD card readers, and dual USB-A slots. Plus, it can dish out 36W of power to a connected device for a single cable setup. Rated 3.9/5 stars. Head below for more.

(Update 7/1 10:15 a.m.): The official iVanky Amazon storefront is offering its 9-in-2 USB-C docking station hub for $22.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply apply code XF39IHJ3 at checkout. Regularly $57, this is a solid 60% price drop and the lowest price we can find on the highly-rated USB-C hub. A perfect option for MacBook Pro and Air models, as well as anything with a pair of USB-C jacks, it adds nine versatile ports to your setup (100W USB-C PD input, USB-C 3.0, a pair HDMI 2.0 jacks, two USB-A, an SD card reader, microSD (TF) card reader, and a Gigabit Ethernet port). Rated 4+ stars.

Another notable discount is that Anker’s official Amazon storefront is offering its PowerExpand 12-in-1 USB-C Dock for $71.99 when clipping the on-page coupon. Down from $90, today’s offer amounts to 20% in savings, is one of the first notable discounts we’ve seen, and marks a new low. Delivering 12 ports to your Mac and more, this dock arrives with HDMI and DisplayPort outputs on top of a pair of USB-C ports, three USB-A slots, and Gigabit Ethernet. Over 110 customers have left a 4/5 star rating.

But for the latest from workstation docking setups for your desk, be sure to check out Anker’s all-new Apex Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Having launched earlier this week, the brand’s latest release arrives with 12 ports alongside 90W of power passthrough. Get all of the details in our launch coverage right here.

Anker PowerExpand Thunderbolt 3 Mini Dock features:

Equipped with a Thunderbolt 3 USB-C port, USB-C and USB-A data ports, an HDMI port, Ethernet port, and SD card/microSD card slots—all in a single compact device. Plug in PowerExpand and connect your laptop to the Thunderbolt 3 port to get a direct charge up to 45W. Note: When all ports are in use, the maximum power output is 36W. USB-C and USB-A data ports provide file transfer at speeds up to 10 Gbps, while SD and microSD card slots allow you to manage your photos at up to 312MB/s.

