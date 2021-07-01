Columbia 4th of July Sale offers thousands of styles from $8: Swim, shoes, PFG gear, more

The Columbia 4th of July Sale offers thousands of items from $8 and up to 60% off original prices. Inside this sale you will find deals on polo shirts, shorts, jackets, shoes, and more. Greater Rewards Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. A standout from this sale is the men’s Twisted Creek Shorts that’s currently marked down to $35 and originally sold for $60. These shorts are available in five color options and are quick-drying. This style is nice for hiking, running, swimming, outdoor adventures, and more. The tie-waist design allows you to have a perfect fit and the pockets are large for added storage. Rated 4.6/5 stars from Columbia customers. Head below the jump to find additional deals today.

