Gotham’s 20-piece steel cookware/bakeware set is a ‘kitchen-in-a-box’ for $153.50 (Save $46)

-
Amazon
Save 23% $153.50

Amazon is offering Gotham’s 20-piece Nonstick Steel Cookware and Bakeware Set for $153.68 shipped. This typically sells at $200, and today’s solid 23% savings bring the price down to one of the best we’ve tracked all year. This aptly titled “kitchen in a box” is the perfect way to jumpstart a love of cooking, whether it be for a recent grad, or someone looking to ditch their worse-for-wear pots and pans. You’ll find four of each in this set, including a deep-pan with fry basket for making crispy breaded meats or homemade donuts, alongside five unique baking pans. The hardened steel is suitable for temperatures up to 500-degrees and dishwasher-safe, with an award-winning scratch-proof coating which ensures “everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter.” Over 2,100 home cooks have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Not much of a baker? Then this Amazon Basics 15-piece cookware set might be a perfect fit at just $52. It includes two frying pans, four pots with lids, plus a whole armory of cooking utensils. You won’t garner quite the same quality as with Gotham’s professional cooking gear, but if you’re looking to get cooking without breaking the bank, this is a solid way to do it. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 30,000 customers.

Alternatively, you can let one versatile little machine handle the cooking for you. Right now we’re tracking some great savings on Ninja’s Foodie 9-in-1 XL Multicooker for $150. This 8-quart beauty is ready to take on anything with a built-in pressure cooker, air fryer, slow cooker, and more. Though if you’d rather go with something more traditional, we’re adding new deals like these all the time to our home goods guide. So go take a look to see what else might be in store to spark some culinary joy.

More on the Gotham Steel All-in-One Cook and Bakeware:

Introducing this all inclusive cookware & bakeware set from Gotham Steel! Now, not only can you cook & bake with this set but you can steam, deep fry, roast, boil & more! Complete Kitchen in a Box – includes a complete suite of fry pans, stock pots, sauce pans, bakeware pans, steamers and more. Award winning Ti-Cerama coating ensures the ultimate release — everything just slides right off the pan, no need for oil or butter. 

