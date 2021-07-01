Ninja’s family-ready 8-qt. Foodi XL Multi-Cooker Air Fryer now just $150 at Amazon (Reg. $210+)

Amazon is now offering the Ninja FD401 Foodi 8-Quart 9-in-1 Deluxe XL Multi-Cooker for $149.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $200 or $210 these days, today’s offer is at least $50 off and comes within $1 of the Amazon all-time low. For comparison’s sake, it regularly fetches $270 at Target where it is currently on sale for $200. Alongside the massive 8-quart capacity, this one is ready for larger family one-pot meal solutions with nine built-in cooking modes: pressure cook, air fry air crisp, steam, slow cook, yogurt, sear saute, bake roast, broil, dehydrate. The inner ceramic, non-stick pot is joined by a 5-quart “Cook & Crisp” basket, the reversible steam and broil rack, and 14 built-in safety features. It is large enough for eight chicken breast or a 7-pound chicken and then some for reference. Rated 4+ stars from over 15,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Considering you can score an 8-quart Instant Pot Duo at $99 shipped, today’s offer certainly isn’t the most affordable option out there, even with the sizable discount. However, the Instant Pots, which start at around $64, also aren’t capable of air frying without purchasing pricey extra add-ons as well. Having said that, if you already have a dedicated air fryer, these extremely popular multi-cookers are certainly worth consideration over the Ninja models.

More on the Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL Multi-Cooker:

TENDERCRISP TECHNOLOGY: Quickly pressure cook ingredients to lock in juices, then give them a crispy, golden air-fryer finish.

XL 8-QUART CERAMIC-COATED POT: Extra Large Capacity, Nonstick, PTFE PFOA free, and easy to hand-wash.

XL 5-QUART COOK & CRISP BASKET: Extra Large capacity, ceramic-coated, PTFE PFOA-free nonstick basket is dishwasher safe and holds up to a 7-lb. chicken to feed your whole family.

