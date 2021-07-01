If you’re a fan of the wearable speakers we’ve seen from Bose and Sony, the new Hori Gaming Neckset could be just the thing to upgrade your PlayStation or PC gameplay experience. This unit wraps around the back of your neck, rests on top of your shoulders, and fires audio upward. It plugs directly into a DualSense, DualShock 4, or PC using an included 3.5mm AUX cable and can be refueled using USB-C. Users can choose from two sound modes that range from balanced audio to an FPS-focused alternative that “heightens even the faintest noises.” Continue reading to learn more.

Hori Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 5 shakes up the headset product category

The latest release from Hori aims to upgrade your PlayStation 5 experience. The Hori Gaming Neckset is equipped with virtual surround sound and two pre-configured audio modes: Bass Boost and FPS. Bass Boost is described as offering “rich and balanced game audio” while FPS intensifies even hardly noticeable sound to help players “quickly detect the location of enemies.”

We have yet to find an estimate regarding how long battery life will last with Hori Gaming Neckset, but the good news is that charging is handled over USB-C instead of microUSB or something proprietary. A built-in microphone makes communication with teammates effortless, and your friends are bound to appreciate “clear voice and no echo feedback.” Compatibility spans PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows 10 PCs.

Pricing and availability

The Hori Gaming Neckset for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and PC is available for pre-order now. Virtual 3D surround sound is sent over an included 3.5mm AUX cable that connects directly to a DualSense or DualShock 4 controller. A built-in microphone allows you to easily communicate with other players, as well. The speaker priced at $99.99, and the first batch of pre-orders is slated to start shipping as soon as October 18.

9to5Toys’ Take

My ears do not like headphones. I stick with entry-level AirPods because I find the fit to be the least bothersome of any option I have tried. Over-ear headphones can work in a pinch, but wearing them long-term isn’t very comfortable either. This makes the Hori Gaming Neckset and similar headsets intriguing when compared with standard solutions.

With a lightweight design that clocks in at around one pound, the new Hori Gaming Neckset could end up being significantly more agreeable to wear when compared with much of the competition. Plus, I can imagine that 3D audio could sound much better thanks to a much more open design.

