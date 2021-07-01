Never miss a beat with HyperX’s Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset down to $100 ($30 off)

Amazon is offering the HyperX Cloud Alpha S Gaming Headset for $99.99 shipped. Typically going for $130, today’s 23% savings are a match for the 2nd best price we’ve ever tracked, falling $10 shy of the all-time low. Building off the popular Cloud Alpha headset, these headphones bring dual-chamber 50mm drivers that tune each audio range individually, for a clean, intelligent soundscape. Although, you can also take control of your audio balance manually through the on-unit controls, upping the bass, or favoring in-game noise to chat functions and vice versa. The faux-leather aluminum build is complete with a detachable noise-cancelling microphone and braided cable for easy travel. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 10,000 customers. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind nixing the over-ear fit, Razer’s Kraken X Ultralight gaming headset is only $36. Backed by customer-tuned 40mm drivers, you’ll find 7.1 Surround Sound here with on-ear controls for immersive gameplay. Touted as the “lightest Kraken headset ever at 250 grams”, these headphones are built for easy, long-term wear – perfect for the eSports pro or up-and-coming Twitch streamer. Rated 4.4/5 stars from over 16,000 gamers.

Hit up our PC gaming peripherals roundup for even more ways to outlast the competition. We’re tracking a slew of mice, keyboards, headsets and more from all the top brands. And with prices starting at just $8, now is a perfect time to upgrade or put a little something extra towards the games you love. Then, head over to our best PC gaming deals guide to check out the rest of our favorite gear.

HyperX Cloud Alpha S Headset features:

Cloud Alpha S features custom-tuned HyperX virtual 7.1 surround sound delivered through its advanced USB audio control box. Bass adjustment sliders have been added to the ear cups so you can fine-tune the bass level of your audio. You can adjust the audio volume, mic volume, mute the mic, and activate 7.1 and now even adjust the game audio/chat balance on the audio control box. The Cloud Alpha S still features the revolutionary dual-chamber driver system which reduces distortion and provides clearer sound, as well as the signature HyperX comfort afforded by the memory foam ear cushions and extra breathable leatherette.

