PC gaming peripherals from $8: Razer Basilisk Ultimate Mouse + $50 Steam GC $130, more

-
Save now From $8

Best Buy is offering the Razer Basilisk Ultimate Wireless Gaming Mouse with $50 Steam Gift Card for $129.99 shipped. For comparison, the mouse has a list price of $170, though it goes for $127 at Amazon right now. If you add up the total price of today’s deal, it’s at least $177 in value, but up to $90 in savings at MSRP. While we have seen the mouse offered as low as $100 in the past, today’s deal offers the best value that we’ve seen overall. Whether you’ve planned on taking advantage of Steam’s Summer Sale or just want to have some spare digital currency to pick up your next favorite game, this is a great deal to take advantage of. Plus, the Basilisk Ultimate delivers switches that are three times faster than traditional mechanical alternatives and features full customizable Chroma RGB lighting with both the dock and mouse offering LEDs. Up to 100 hours of battery life are included as well, making sure you can game for days before having to plug back in. Rated 4.6/5 stars and you can take a deeper dive in our hands-on review. Head below for many other discounts to cash in on with prices from $8.

More gaming peripheral deals:

This is far from the only PC gaming-related discount we’re tracking right now. You’ll also find Dell’s 8-core i7 + GTX 1660 Super desktop at $500 off, Samsung’s 49-inch UltraWide now $300 off, and even a $45 discount on the Backbone One with 3-months of Game Pass Ultimate. Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition is also still at a low of $22.50 on Steam, so be sure to give our PC game roundup a look for other titles to shop.

Razer Basilisk Ultimate HyperSpeed Mouse features:

With a high-speed transmission, extremely low latency, and seamless frequency switching in the noisiest environments, you won’t even realize that you’re gaming with a wireless mouse. Wired and Wireless usage modes, HyperSpeed Wireless technology (2.4 GHz dongle),1.8 m / 6 ft Speedflex cable for charging and wired use.

