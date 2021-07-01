Finally start gardening with this Canadian cedar raised bed at an Amazon low of $100

DBROTH (98% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering the Jumbl Raised Canadian Cedar Garden Bed for $99.99 shipped. Down from its $140 normal going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and slashes 29% off its list price. If you’re wanting to grow a garden this summer, but don’t have the landscape for it, this is a great alternative. Measuring internally 31- by 15- by 9-inches, there’s plenty of room to grow here. Standing 31-inches off the ground, this isn’t just a raised garden bed, but also fairly comfortable to use even for those with back problems. The red cedar it’s built from is “100% rot resistant” and is designed to withstand being in the elements without shrinking, warping, or swelling. Plus, cedar naturally repels insects so you don’t have to worry about that either. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Not sure where to start with raised bed gardening? Well, the Raised Bed Gardening for Beginners book on Amazon is a must-have then. It includes “everything you need to know to start and sustain a thriving garden” and costs just $12 right now. As a #1 best-seller, it’s garnered 4.6/5 stars from over 3,800 happy at-home gardeners.

For lawn care, don’t forget about the Greenworks 40V 20-inch electric mower that we found earlier today on sale for $328. That’s a full $71 off its normal going rate and saves you on using gas and oil for lawn maintenance. Plus, the included 40V battery is used in other Greenworks tools, making it a versatile buy as well.

More on the Jumbl Raised Cedar Garden Bed:

GROW A GORGEOUS HERB GARDEN | Elevated Outdoor Planter Offers Beautiful, Practical Design for Growing Your Favorite Herbs, Veggies, Fruits, Flowers & Other Vegetation Above Ground | A Stunning Accompaniment to Any Small Space!

100% ROT-RESISTANT RED CEDAR | Reap a Bountiful Crop Season After Season! | High-Grade Cedar Wood Resists Weather-Related Damage, Won’t Warp, Shrink or Swell in High Humidity, Naturally Repels Insects & Features Unique Red Coloring

COMFORTABLE RAISED DESIGN | A Healthy Choice for Gardeners with Bad Backs, Muscle Strain, Spinal Ailments & Chronic Pain | Upright Styling Alleviates Stress & Tension from Legs, Knees, Neck, Shoulders, Spine, Lower & Upper Lumbar, Etc.

