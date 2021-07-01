Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower tackles lawn care without gas at $328 (Save $71)

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $328.41 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $399, you’re looking at $71 in savings with today’s offer marking the best price we’ve seen in over six months. This 20-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advatage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 45 minutes at a time, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Plus, you’re getting a pair of batteries included, as well. Over 5,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Considering most comparable models to the lead deal go for closer to $400 at Amazon right now, today’s discount is hard to pass up. But if you can go with a corded model for your lawn care routine, this Greenworks 10A 16-inch electric mower is definitely worth considering with a $139 price tag. You won’t be getting the same untethered form-factor noted above, but this is a compelling alternative to say goodbye to gas and oil ahead of summer.

If other aspects of your lawn care kit could use a bit of an upgrade, we’re also seeing a notable discount on a 2-tool bundle from Greenworks. Delivering both a cordless electric leaf blower and string trimmer, you can grab both of the tools for $138. You’re also getting a battery and charger that’s compatible with all of the brand’s 40V tools for making sure you have other ways to ditch gas and oil this summer.

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower features:

Our Greenworks 40V Dual Blade/Dual Battery Port Mower is perfect for yards up to 1/3 acre with a total battery run-time of approximate 70 minutes. The G-Max 40V is a dual blade mower designed to deliver better mulching, cutting and bagging. The Dual Battery Port automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run-time, making it easier to get the job done.

