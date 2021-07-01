FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower tackles lawn care without gas at $328 (Save $71)

-
AmazonGreen DealsGreenWorks
Reg. $399 $328

Amazon currently offers the Greenworks 40V 20-inch Cordless Electric Lawn Mower at $328.41 shipped when clipping the on-page coupon. Normally fetching $399, you’re looking at $71 in savings with today’s offer marking the best price we’ve seen in over six months. This 20-inch electric mower lets you ditch gas and oil this summer while taking full advatage of the Greenworks 40V ecosystem. Alongside being able to run for 45 minutes at a time, this mower packs dual blades and can handle both mulching and bagging. Plus, you’re getting a pair of batteries included, as well. Over 5,400 customers have left a 4.3/5 star rating.

Considering most comparable models to the lead deal go for closer to $400 at Amazon right now, today’s discount is hard to pass up. But if you can go with a corded model for your lawn care routine, this Greenworks 10A 16-inch electric mower is definitely worth considering with a $139 price tag. You won’t be getting the same untethered form-factor noted above, but this is a compelling alternative to say goodbye to gas and oil ahead of summer.

If other aspects of your lawn care kit could use a bit of an upgrade, we’re also seeing a notable discount on a 2-tool bundle from Greenworks. Delivering both a cordless electric leaf blower and string trimmer, you can grab both of the tools for $138. You’re also getting a battery and charger that’s compatible with all of the brand’s 40V tools for making sure you have other ways to ditch gas and oil this summer.

Greenworks 40V 20-inch Electric Mower features:

Our Greenworks 40V Dual Blade/Dual Battery Port Mower is perfect for yards up to 1/3 acre with a total battery run-time of approximate 70 minutes. The G-Max 40V is a dual blade mower designed to deliver better mulching, cutting and bagging. The Dual Battery Port automatically switches to the backup battery for a longer run-time, making it easier to get the job done.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Green Deals

Here you'll find all of our top Green Deals, this is the landing page for price drops on LED light bulbs, solar panels, rechargeable batteries…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

This modern leather lamp wields a USB charging port at ...
Logitech MX Master 3 Advanced for Mac falls to new 2021...
Score the Justice League ‘Snyder Cut’ in 4K...
This RGB extended gaming mouse pad spans nearly 3 feet,...
You might as well grab this Dash Electric Hand Mixer no...
Amazon First Reads July eBook freebies (Reg. $6)
DEWALT’s best-selling 168-piece Mechanics Tool/So...
New 300-page collectible PAC-MAN hardcover book pre-ord...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Tackle lawn tasks with SKIL’s PWR CORE 40V Brushless Electric Mower at $279, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Trim your trees with a Greenworks 24V 12-in. brushless chainsaw at $170, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Mow your yard with a RYOBI 42-in. battery zero turn + bagging kit at $350 off, more

Learn More

Green Deals: Cruise around town with Hover-1’s Alpha-Pro Electric Scooter at $400, more

Learn More

Save $50 on this 2-tool electric lawn care kit to cut down on gas usage + more in New Green Deals

Learn More

Green Deals: Hover-1 Switch 2-in-1 electric skateboard/scooter is great for kids at $150, more

Learn More

Drop gas/oil with deluxe $500 electric mower and $300 off our favorite ebikes in New Green Deals

Learn More
Save 36%

Ring’s Solar outdoor Pathlights illuminate your lawn from $49 (New lows)

From $49 Learn More