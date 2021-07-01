FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Replenish your Pure Protein bar stock at up to 40% off: 12-packs from $8.50 + more

-
AmazonSports-FitnessPure Protein
40% off From $5

Amazon is now offering the 12-pack of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Caramel Protein Bars for $8.74 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon and opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, just remember to cancel it after your order goes through to avoid monthly deliveries. Regularly around $12.50 or so, today’s deal is about 40% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. As per usual with these Pure Protein Amazon deals, they are now among the lowest priced options out there. Alongside 20-grams of protein each, these bars have 2-grams of sugar and a gluten-free recipe. Perfect pre- and post-workout snacks, they are also a beneficial and delicious choice for folks looking for that extra boost of protein throughout the day. Rated 4+ stars from over 31,000 Amazon customers. Head below for more. 

More protein deals:

While we are talking protein and the like, you’ll also want to check out the MyProtein 4th of July sale. We regularly see even deeper deals on its popular Impact Whey products, but you can knock 45% off everything sitewide right now using code HAPPY4TH at checkout. If you need a refresh right now, you can certainly do a lot worse than nearly half off. 

For more nutritional deals, workout equipment, and outdoor adventure gear price drops, head over to our constantly-updated deal hub. You’ll find offers on campsite lighting, massage guns to loosen up after your workouts, and much more

More on the Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Caramel Protein Bars:

  • One 12 count box of Pure Protein Chocolate Peanut Caramel Protein Bars
  • These protein snack bars offer delicious chocolate, peanut, and caramel flavors in every bar
  • Enjoy a gluten free protein bar pre workout, post workout, or on the go
  • Low sugar (1) protein bars each contain 20 grams of protein, 2 grams of sugar, and 190 calories

