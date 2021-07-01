RYOBI’s 18V brad nailer is a DIY must-have at $99 shipped

Home Depot is offering the RYOBI 18V ONE+ AirStrike 18-gauge Brad Nailer for $99 shipped. You’ll find that this is a 23% price drop and is among the best discount that we’ve tracked all-time. As someone who’s starting to woodwork more often, I can attest to how crucial it is to have an 18-gauge brad nailer in your kit. This model is entirely cordless, meaning that you won’t have to hook up to the wall or air compressor for it to function. Instead, it’s part of RYOBI’s expansive 18V ONE+ battery system. It features an adjustable hammer that changes how far it punches the nail into whatever surface you’re mounting to. Plus, it supports 18-gauge nails ranging from 5/8- to 2-inches long. Not sure what you’d use a nailer like this for? One of its best uses is a temporary clamp while wood glue is drying if you’re working on a piece that has hard-to-clamp corners, a nail will do the job quickly and efficiently. RYOBI ships this tool with a 3-year warranty, belt clip, sample nails, and the AirStrike nailer itself. Rated 4.7/5 stars from thousands of happy DIYers.

Under $6 on Amazon scores you 1,000 2-inch brad nails. This is the size I use most often, though I do occasionally reach for 1- or 1.25-inch nails depending on the project. All of these will slide right into the AirStrike Brad Nailer above, and with at least 1,000 nails included in each package, there’s plenty to go around here.

More on the RYOBI 18-gauge Brad Nailer:

RYOBI introduces the 18-Volt ONE+ Cordless AirStrike 18-Gauge Brad Nailer (Tool-Only) with Sample Nails. This 18-gauge brad nailer features AirStrike Technology, which eliminates the need for noisy compressors, bulky hoses, or expensive gas cartridges. This means faster setup and easier maneuvering on the job site. The RYOBI P320 AirStrike Brad Nailer drives 18-Gauge nails from 5/8 in. to 2 in. long. Best of all, it is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 225 Cordless Tools that all work on the same battery platform. Backed by the RYOBI 3-Year Manufacturer’s Warranty, this nailer includes a belt clip, sample nails, and an operator’s manual. Battery and charger sold separately.

