TP-Link Kasa RGB Smart Bulb 2-pack sees new all-time low of $20, more from $13.50

Amazon is offering a 2-pack of Kasa RGB Smart LED Light Bulbs for $19.99 Prime shipped. These originally went for $25 before taking their first dip to $22, and now they’re down once more to a new all-time low price. These smart bulbs can project from anywhere on the 16-million color RGB spectrum, as well as both warm and cool white light. You can change the color, set timers, schedules, and more through the Kasa app. But if you’ve got an Alexa- or Assistant-enabled smart hub in your home, then easy voice commands work just as well. So whether you’d like some morning mood lighting, or a bit of sunrise simulation for your workouts, the possibilities are only limited by your imagination. Over 1,200 customers have left it an average 4.6/5 star rating.

Alternatively, meross also offers a set of RGB smart bulbs for just $13.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. These 810-lumen LED bulbs offer a similar spectrum of radiance with full RGB as well as warm and cool lighting. And like our lead deal, you’ll also have control over when these lights turn on, for how long, and how brightly they shine through the app or Alexa/Assistant devices. The only thing you’d really have to consider is what other smart devices are already in your home, to take advantage of multi-device pairing. Currently rated 4.5/5 stars from nearly 3,000 customers.

If you do find yourself leaning towards a Kasa-based ecosystem, we found a whole slew of smart home deals just yesterday. From in-wall Wi-Fi smart switches to even more RGB and LED light bulbs, you can add voice control to every aspect of your home in minutes. Or, just head over to our smart home guide. We’re tracking new deals all the time with support for Alexa, Assistant, HomeKit, and more.

More about Kasa’s Smart RGB LED Bulb:

Dimmable 16 million colors and warm to cool whites(2500K-6500K). Set your bulb to automatically adjust its color temperature to match natural light patterns from dawn to dusk

Get hands-free control of your lights with your voice via Amazon Alexa or Google Assistant

Dim, turn on or off or change the colors of your light bulb remotely at your fingertips. Enable ‘away mode’ to randomly switch on and off to trick potential intruders.

