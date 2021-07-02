FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Best Buy July 4th sale discounts M1 Macs, HomePod mini bundles, much more

-
Best of 9to5ToysAppleBest Buy
Shop now

The Independence Day holiday weekend has arrived and so too has the annual Best Buy July 4th sale. With a collection of deep discounts across everything from the latest M1 Macs to HomePod mini, smart TVs, and more, shipping is free on just about everything with in-store pickup being available, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy July 4th sale event.

Best Buy July 4th sale goes live!

Our top pick amongst all of the savings is Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,299.99 for those in Best Buy’s Student Deals program, which is free to sign-up for. Saving you $199 from the going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Equipped with the up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review.

Another notable offer is the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $109.99. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items and is still one of the very first price cuts of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Best Buy July 4th sale highlights:

But then after you’ve shopped all of the other offers from Best Buy, don’t forget that there are still plenty of other ways to save ahead of July 4th.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Apple

Here you'll find all of the best Apple deals across every product category, including Macs, iPad, Apple Watch, Apple TV, and more.

Best Buy

Best Buy is known for supplying deals on every major consumer product category, including gaming, TVs, computers, and more. There's also a strong selection of…

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Apple’s $5 holiday weekend movie sale has Indepen...
Google Pixel 5 didn’t go on sale for Prime Day, b...
Score a deep $223 discount on a stainless steel Apple W...
Google Nest Hub bundles from $90 include Philips Hue st...
Apple discounts Seinfeld, The West Wing, and other TV s...
iPhone 12 mini sees pre-paid discounts with a bundled $...
Apple Watch Series 6 GPS + Cellular models fall to new ...
Apple’s new White Magic Keyboards for M1 iPad Pro...
Show More Comments

Related

Amazon low

Latest M1 MacBook Air beats Prime Day mention with a return to the all-time low at $149 off

$149 off Learn More
$199 off

Amazon has Apple’s latest 13-inch M1 MacBook Pros from $1,150 shipped (Up to $199 off)

$1,300 Learn More
All-time low

Students can save $500 on Apple’s latest Intel MacBook Pro at a new all-time low

$500 off Learn More

Best of 9to5Toys: Best Buy 3-day sale, Verizon BOGO FREE iPhone 12, 24-inch M1 iMac up to $127 off, more

Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $18 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pro Camera by Moment, Layton Curious Village, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s $5 holiday weekend movie sale has Independence Day, National Treasure, more

$5 sale Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $20, FIFA 21, Madden, NBA 2K21 from $5, more

$20 Learn More