The Independence Day holiday weekend has arrived and so too has the annual Best Buy July 4th sale. With a collection of deep discounts across everything from the latest M1 Macs to HomePod mini, smart TVs, and more, shipping is free on just about everything with in-store pickup being available, as well. Head below for all of our top picks from this year’s Best Buy July 4th sale event.

Best Buy July 4th sale goes live!

Our top pick amongst all of the savings is Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro M1/8GB/512GB for $1,299.99 for those in Best Buy’s Student Deals program, which is free to sign-up for. Saving you $199 from the going rate, today’s offer is matching our previous mention for the all-time low.

Equipped with the up to 512GB of storage and 8GB of RAM, Apple’s latest MacBook Pro enters with an M1 chip for improved performance and up to 17-hour battery life. Everything is centered around a 13-inch Retina display that pairs with two Thunderbolt ports, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, and Apple’s Touch Bar. See why we deemed it a “once-in-a-generation leap” in our hands-on review.

Another notable offer is the Apple HomePod mini bundle with a Wemo HomeKit Mini Smart Plug for $109.99. Down from the $124 value the package usually fetches, today’s offer is $5 under the combined all-time lows on both items and is still one of the very first price cuts of any kind on Apple’s latest Siri-enabled speaker. HomePod mini delivers a compact way to bring Siri, Apple Music, and smart home control to your space in a familiar, fabric-wrapped design. Alongside either white or black colorways, there’s a touchpad at the top to adjust audio playback as well as quick music handoff thanks to the inclusion of Apple’s new U1 chip. Learn more over at 9to5Mac.

Best Buy July 4th sale highlights:

But then after you’ve shopped all of the other offers from Best Buy, don’t forget that there are still plenty of other ways to save ahead of July 4th.

