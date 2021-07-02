Dell’s RTX 3060 + 8-core Ryzen 7 laptop is $381 off right now to up your on-the-go gaming

Dell is offering its G15 Ryzen Edition Gaming Laptop with 3.2GHz Ryzen 7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3060 for $1,077.99 shipped. This is a $381 discount from its normal going rate and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked for an RTX-enabled laptop. Running an 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 7 5800HS processor and RTX 3060 graphics card, there’s plenty of power here to handle moderate to heavy games in many AAA titles. Sure, the RTX 3060 isn’t the most powerful GPU on the market, but it has plenty of oomph to take on just about anything thrown at it, such as 1080p gaming. You’ll also find a 512GB NVMe PCIe SSD here alongside 16GB of RAM. Whether you’re wanting to get into PC gaming or just need an upgrade, this is a great option. Rated 4.3/5 stars.

Update 7/2 @ 10:56 AM: Best Buy via eBay Daily Deals is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14 with 3.0GHz Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 for $1,349.99 shipped. Also available directly from Best Buy. Down $150 from its normal rate, this model offers an improved Ryzen 9 and 1TB of storage over Dell’s G15 above. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

On a tighter budget? Well, the Lenovo Chromebook S330 is a great alternative to today’s lead deal. While it doesn’t run Windows, and you won’t be able to game on it, Chromebooks are fantastic for taking notes in school, watching YouTube, and catching up on email. They especially excel at productivity tasks thanks to having ultra-long battery life. Lenovo’s S330 can last for up to 10 hours on a single charge. It’ll cost just $247 at Amazon, which is quite a bit lower than what you’d spend on the Dell laptop above.

After shopping Dell’s deal above, check out Best Buy’s latest promotion. Running through the weekend, Best Buy’s sale features discounts across various devices including Apple’s latest 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1 or the HomePod mini. There’s plenty of ways to save at Best Buy right now, so be sure to give it a look if you’re in the market for new tech.

More on the Dell G15 Ryzen Laptop:

Take every adventure to its peak. Guaranteed power: Experience powerful performance whether you’re gaming or streaming thanks to AMD Ryzen 5000 H-Series Mobile Processors. Keep cool: Our thermal systems utilize copper piping to dissipate heat as it’s pulled through the top of the keyboard and bottom of the system via four large exhaust vents. Storage makes all the difference: More storage means a faster start-up time which means you can get straight into gaming. Full speed ahead: Intel® Wi-Fi 6 AX201 supports 2×2 Wi-Fi 6 technology, delivering data rates of up to 2.4Gbps and increased network capacity as well as Bluetooth® 5.1 support, for fast uploads and downloads, low latency and lasting battery life.

