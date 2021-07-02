FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Levi’s End of Season Event takes extra 50% off sale items with jeans from $15 + free shipping

-
FashionLevi's
50% off from $15

The Levi’s End of Season Event takes extra 50% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can easily update your denim with deals starting at just $15. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $70. These jeans feature a flattering slim fit design and a hem that’s tapered. The hem can also be rolled for a stylish look and you can choose from several wash options. Better yet, this style can be dressed up or down with sneakers, loafers, boots, or dress shoes alike. Head below the jump to score additional deals from Levi’s or find all of the discounts here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? adidas is offering 30% off sitewide with deals from $21 to update your workout wear for summer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Fashion

Fashion Deals - Ralph Lauren, J-Crew, Banana Republic, Eddie Bauer, Sperry, Tommy Hilfiger, Lacoste, Nike, PUMA, adidas and many more

Levi's

About the Author

Lacoste 4th of July Event takes up to 60% off best-sell...
Old Navy’s July 4th Sale offers deals from just $...
Vineyard Vines 4th of July Event takes up to 60% off al...
Zavvi’s new Pokémon collection brings ‘Goo...
adidas takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $21: Ultr...
Sperry’s 4th of July Sale is live with up to 50% ...
Columbia 4th of July Sale offers thousands of styles fr...
Cole Haan’s 4th of July Sale offers up to 50% off...
Show More Comments

Related

60% off

Lacoste 4th of July Event takes up to 60% off best-selling styles + free shipping

+ free shipping Learn More
Save 50%

Smartphone Accessories: CHOETECH Magnetic Wireless Charging Stand $18 (Save 40%), more

From $7 Learn More
Reg. $1+

Today’s best iOS + Mac app deals: Pro Camera by Moment, Layton Curious Village, more

FREE+ Learn More
Shop now

Apple’s $5 holiday weekend movie sale has Independence Day, National Treasure, more

$5 sale Learn More
Reg. $30+

Today’s best game deals: Watch Dogs Legion $20, FIFA 21, Madden, NBA 2K21 from $5, more

$20 Learn More
33% off

Home Depot takes 33% off Dyson Ball Animal 2 vacuum at 2021 low of $400, more

Save now Learn More
Reg. $25

Take smartphone control of your outdoor space with TP-Link’s Kasa Dual Plug at $19 (Reg. $25+)

$19 Learn More
Save now

Anker Independence Day sale discounts iPhone and Android essentials, more from $17

From $17 Learn More