Levi’s End of Season Event takes extra 50% off sale items with jeans from $15 + free shipping

The Levi’s End of Season Event takes extra 50% off all sale items. Discount is applied at checkout. During this sale you can easily update your denim with deals starting at just $15. Customers receive free shipping on all orders. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the 511 Slim Fit Jeans that are currently marked down to $24 and originally sold for $70. These jeans feature a flattering slim fit design and a hem that’s tapered. The hem can also be rolled for a stylish look and you can choose from several wash options. Better yet, this style can be dressed up or down with sneakers, loafers, boots, or dress shoes alike. Head below the jump to score additional deals from Levi’s or find all of the discounts here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? adidas is offering 30% off sitewide with deals from $21 to update your workout wear for summer.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!