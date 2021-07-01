FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

adidas takes 30% off sitewide with deals from $21: UltraBoost, Stan Smith, more

For a limited time only, adidas cuts 30% off sitewide with promo code JULY at checkout. Creator Club Members (free to sign-up) receive complimentary delivery. One of the most notable deals from this sale is the Questar Flow NXT Shoes that are currently marked down to $53. For comparison, these shoes were originally priced at $75. This is a fantastic option for summer with a lightweight and breathable fabric. The design is also classic and sleek to workout in or wear with workout apparel. They’re also highly cushioned for added comfort and is said to feel like you’re walking on a cloud. This is a best-selling style for adidas and will easily become a go-to in your wardrobe. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks from adidas or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

