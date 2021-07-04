Let Viofo’s 4K dash cam be your extra set of eyes on the road, now at new low of $139 ($71 off)

Adorama is offering Viofo’s A129 Pro 4K Dash Cam for $139 shipped. Typically selling for the full $200 list price, today’s savings slash that by a clean 31% and mark a new all-time low. Powered by an 8MP Sony sensor, this dash cam is here to capture your life on the road in brilliant 4K30 quality. With such high quality video, you’ll never have to worry about missing the finer details from gorgeous scenery, to license plates and other identifying factors. It also comes back by built-in GPS and dual-band Wi-Fi so you can track the exact location, speed, and time each moment of footage was captured. Reviews are still rolling in on Adorama, but nearly 200 Amazon customers have left it a 4.2/5 star rating. See more below.

If you can get away without full 4K quality here, then this highly rated 1080p dash cam might be a better fit at just $43.50 after you clip the on-page coupon. The 170-degree wide angle lens is ideal for capturing scenery, and offering a more complete perspective when it comes to collisions of breakdowns. Plus, 1080p is still plenty of quality to identify other vehicles and their license plates, if only with a little less range. At least, 3,400 customers seemed to think it was a good fit, leaving it an average 4.5/5 star rating.

Hoping to get an extra set of eyes on the homefront as well? Our smart home guide is teeming with great options, like the Argus 2 solar-powered security camera at 25% off. Shooting in 1080p quality, you can go green and garner some extra protection for what matters most at one of the best prices we’ve ever tracked.

VIOFO Dash Cam features:

Adopt top quality Sony 8MP IMX317 Sensor, captures super clear view at Ultra HD 4K 3840 * 2160 @30fps. 4K resolution offer amazing video quality, four time higher than a regular Full HD recording. Help you read most details from street signs, license plate etc. Give you peace of mind when you’re driving.

