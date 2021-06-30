A solar panel comes with Reolink’s Argus 2 Outdoor Security Camera at $86 (Reg. $115)

ReolinkDirect (97% lifetime positive feedback from 3,600+) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Argus 2 Outdoor Security Camera + Solar Panel for $86.21 shipped once the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $29 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been wanting to boost home safety but don’t like the idea of swapping batteries or plugging into the wall, this Argus 2 solar security camera is worth considering. Not only will you net full HD recording, you can embrace solar power thanks to the inclusion of a solar panel. Cloud storage plans are available in addition to microSD card support, allowing you to choose where your data is kept. A free cloud storage plan is available and will keep a 7-day video history using 1GB of storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need an indoor option? Wyze Cam v3 is definitely worth considering. Priced at only $33, this affordable and feature-packed solution sports a 1080p sensor, motion detection, and even free 14-day cloud storage. Like the lead deal, you can choose to keep content off the cloud using a microSD card. Bear in mind that this unit requires a powered connection instead of running off batteries.

Once you’ve wrapped up here, be sure to have a look at our smart home guide. Recent and notable additions range from the Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway light at $127.50 to Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $149. You can also cash in on Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor at $150. On the news front, be sure to scope out yesterday’s coverage of GE’s CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug and Indoor Camera releases.

Reolink 1080p Argus 2 + Solar Panel features:

Starlight Night Vision: With a starlight CMOS sensor, 1080p Full HD high resolution presents up to 33ft crystal and sharp images and videos even at night.

Free Rolling 7-day Cloud Storage: Event videos are securely uploaded to SD card or Reolink cloud via end-to-end encryption. Live view and playback the cloud video of the past 7 days for free.

Work with Google Assistant: Just say “Hey Google, show me the backyard” and you will see a live feed from the camera on Echo Spot, Echo Show or Fire TVs.

