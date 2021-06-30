FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

A solar panel comes with Reolink’s Argus 2 Outdoor Security Camera at $86 (Reg. $115)

-
AmazonSmart HomeReolink
25% off $86

ReolinkDirect (97% lifetime positive feedback from 3,600+) via Amazon is offering its 1080p Argus 2 Outdoor Security Camera + Solar Panel for $86.21 shipped once the on-page 25% off coupon has been clipped. That’s $29 off the typical rate there and comes within $5 of the lowest price we have tracked in over a year. If you’ve been wanting to boost home safety but don’t like the idea of swapping batteries or plugging into the wall, this Argus 2 solar security camera is worth considering. Not only will you net full HD recording, you can embrace solar power thanks to the inclusion of a solar panel. Cloud storage plans are available in addition to microSD card support, allowing you to choose where your data is kept. A free cloud storage plan is available and will keep a 7-day video history using 1GB of storage. Rated 4.2/5 stars.

Need an indoor option? Wyze Cam v3 is definitely worth considering. Priced at only $33, this affordable and feature-packed solution sports a 1080p sensor, motion detection, and even free 14-day cloud storage. Like the lead deal, you can choose to keep content off the cloud using a microSD card. Bear in mind that this unit requires a powered connection instead of running off batteries.

Once you’ve wrapped up here, be sure to have a look at our smart home guide. Recent and notable additions range from the Philips Hue Econic Color Pathway light at $127.50 to Nest Hello Video Doorbell at $149. You can also cash in on Google’s Nest Cam Outdoor at $150. On the news front, be sure to scope out yesterday’s coverage of GE’s CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug and Indoor Camera releases.

  • Starlight Night Vision: With a starlight CMOS sensor, 1080p Full HD high resolution presents up to 33ft crystal and sharp images and videos even at night.
  • Free Rolling 7-day Cloud Storage: Event videos are securely uploaded to SD card or Reolink cloud via end-to-end encryption. Live view and playback the cloud video of the past 7 days for free.
  • Work with Google Assistant: Just say “Hey Google, show me the backyard” and you will see a live feed from the camera on Echo Spot, Echo Show or Fire TVs.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smart Home

The best in smart home deals and sales.

Reolink

About the Author

PC gaming peripherals from $8: Razer Basilisk Ultimate ...
All of your favorite Amazon K-Cup pods are on sale toda...
Lamicall’s highly-rated metal smartphone stand no...
Smartphone Accessories: Bitty Boomers Baby Yoda Bluetoo...
Today’s best game deals: Persona 5 Strikers $40, ...
LEGO ‘Friends’ Central Perk set returns to ...
Add some ambiance to your yard with the Philips Hue Eco...
Bring a pair of Vont LED Camping Lanterns on your adven...
Show More Comments

Related

Green Deals: Greenworks 14-inch Electric Dethatcher is a must for older yards at $101, more

Learn More

Anker debuts new eufy SoloCam lineup alongside refreshed Floodlight Cam 2 Pro

Learn More
New lows

Anker’s latest sale ends the week with new lows on webcams, solar power banks, more from $11

From $11 Learn More
Save 48%

TP-Link’s new Kasa 2K Pan & Tilt Smart Camera sees rare discount at $42, more up to 48% off

From $25 Learn More
Save 54%

Bring Alexa support to your home security with 54% off wansview’s 1080p outdoor cam from $18

$18 Learn More

All-new GE CYNC Alexa/Assistant Outdoor Smart Plug, Indoor Camera with privacy shutter launch

Learn More

LG announces official pricing and US availability for its new QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs

Learn More
Save $72

Allergies-B-Gone: Honeywell’s large room HEPA Air Purifier is down to $218 shipped (Save $72)

$218 Learn More