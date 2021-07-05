Latest Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote returns to Amazon low for only second time at $169

Amazon is currently offering the all-new Apple TV 4K 32GB for $169 shipped. Typically fetching $179, you’re looking at a match of the Amazon all-time low set just once in the past before going out of stock. Today’s discount gives you yet another chance to score Apple’s most recent streamer without having to pay full price. The latest Apple TV arrives powered by the A12 Bionic chip which enables HDR and Dolby Vision at 60 FPS alongside 32GB of storage. You’ll also be able to take advantage of HDMI 2.1 connectivity to the television with Wi-Fi 6 and Thread support also making an entrance. That’s on top of being able to enjoy a variety of streaming services, access to Apple Arcade, and the new display calibration functionality. Not to mention, the all-new Siri Remote that owners are raving about. Get a closer look in our hands-on coverage right here. Head below for more.

But if what’s really catching your eye on the new Apple TV is the refreshed Siri Remote, we’re tracking a discount on the accessory by itself to consider instead. Down from the usual $59 going rate, the very first price cut to date has delivered a $50 sale price.

Otherwise, go give our home theater guide a look for all of the other discounted ways to upgrade movie night. For a true upgrade to your entire setup, right now these LG GX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 Smart TVs can be bundled with Dolby Atmos sound bars at up to $1,750 off the going rate. So if everything from the visuals to audio of your gear could use a bit of a refresh, these packages are surely the way to go.

Apple TV 4K with Siri Remote features:

The new Apple TV 4K brings the best shows, movies, sports, and live TV— together with your favorite Apple devices and services. Now with 4K High Frame Rate HDR for fluid, crisp video. Watch Apple Originals with Apple TV+. Experience more ways to enjoy your TV with Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, and Apple Music.3 And use the new Siri Remote with touch-enabled clickpad to control it all.

