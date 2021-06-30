All-new Apple TV Siri Remote sports a refreshed design, sees first discount to $50

Verizon Wireless is currently offering the all-new Apple TV Siri Remote for $49.97 shipped. Normally fetching $59 like you’d pay direct from Apple or at Amazon, today’s offer amounts to the very first discounts we’ve seen on the just-released accessory and marks a new all-time low. Having launched back in May, the new Siri Remote arrives as Apple’s refreshed home theater interface that’s compatible with both the latest and previous-generation Apple TV models. For those who are already rocking one of the more recent streaming media players from Apple but want to ditch the touchscreen-enabled remote that came in the box, today’s discount makes for a compelling way to upgrade without having to pay full price. Get all of the details over in our hands-on coverage, and then head below for more.

Upgrade your existing Apple TV Remote instead of just replacing it by grabbing this elago slip cover at $8. With a silicone build that adds a unique design to the back of the remote for some added grip, this case also looks to solve one of the biggest problems with the previous-generation remote of knowing which side the touchpad is on. elago also makes a similar, yet more basic silicone case for the latest Siri Remote above if you’re looking for some added protection on that front, instead.

For more ways to deck out your Apple TV, go check out all of the discounts in iTunes’ latest 2010s summer blockbuster movie sale for plenty of new titles to add to your collection. But then for all of the week’s other best hardware offers, our Apple guide is packed with markdowns on AirPods, Apple Watch, M1 Macs, and more.

Apple TV Siri Remote features:

The Siri Remote (2nd generation) brings precise control to your Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD.¹ Its all-new touch-enabled clickpad lets you click titles, swipe through playlists, and use a circular gesture on the outer ring to find just the scene you’re looking for. And with Siri, you can find what you want to watch using just your voice.

