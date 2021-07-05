LG GX 4K OLED AirPlay 2 Smart TVs bundled with Dolby Atmos sound bars up to $1,750 off

BuyDig is now offering the 65-inch LG GX 4K OLED Smart TV with the LG GX 3.1-channel Dolby Atmos Soundbar for $2,199 shipped using code TVSBSAVINGS at checkout. You’re looking at a regular $2,297+ TV with a $1,000 sound bar audio system for up to $1,098 in savings. This TV sells for $100 less without the $1,000 sound bar on Amazon. This is a gorgeous 65-inch 4K OLED display with AirPlay 2 and HomeKit, HDR10, NVIDIA G-SYNC compatibility, and Dolby Atmos support to work with the bundled wireless subwoofer and sound system. Alongside voice command integrations, it ships with a mouse-like magic remote and plenty of I/O: four HDMI, three USB, built-in Wi-Fi, Ethernet, and more. You’ll also find a similar deal on the 77-inch model for $3,299, using the same code found above, with as much as $1,795 in savings. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you’re not interested in the higher-end sound system bundled above, save a small fortune and score this Samsung 65-inch Class Crystal UHD TU-8000 Series. It will bring a similar feature set, without the sound bar and OLED panel, for $849 shipped. This 2020 model also carries a 4+ star rating from over 30,000 Amazon customers.

Just keep in mind, that we also have some deals on these same TVs with gift cards in place of the sound bars, alongside a host of other models from all of the biggest names. You can browse through all of those deals right here and then swing by our home theater guide for even more including the new LG QNED MiniLED 4K and 8K TVs.

More on the 65-inch LG GX 4K OLED Smart TV:

Unlike LCD or conventional LED technology, OLED uses millions of self-lit pixels to give you consistent detail, even when the cinematography gets dark. Individual self-lit pixels paired with the latest gaming features and tech give you an edge with less lag, high refresh rates, and incredibly smooth and responsive gameplay. OLED Motion is technology you see, but don’t notice. It’s motion handling for fast movements in sports and action sequences. Kickoff returns look just as smooth at home as from 50-yard line seats, with less stuttering to slow down the big car chase.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

