This computer desk with 4-tier shelf drops to new Amazon low at $99 (Save $50)

-
$99

Amazon is offering the AZ L1 Life Concept Computer Desk with Shelves for $99 shipped. Down from $149, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for this model and color. This desk is perfect for more compact workstations as it measures 55 by 24 by 47.6 inches. With a capacity of 100 pounds and a 4-tier shelf design, there’s plenty of room to store printers, paper, computers, and more without crowding the actual workspace. Plus, it can pack flat which allows you to easily store and transfer it should you ever need to move it again. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Do you prefer to work from the couch? You could instead opt for the LapGear laptop desk at just $15, which provides a surface for you to keep a 16-inch MacBook Pro on as well as storage for your iPhone. While your laptop can technically sit directly on your lap (of course), it likely won’t get the proper airflow, which is what LapGear aims to assist with.

Should you opt for today’s lead deal, further upgrade your desk with this monitor mount that we recently found on sale for $20.50. It upholds two displays at 36% off, which not only cleans up your desk but also brings things to a more ergonomic height overall. That’s not the only discount that we found, however, so be sure to browse our deal coverage with more sales from $17.50.

More on the AZ L1 Computer Desk:

  • 4 tiers shelf can be fixed on the left/right as a bookcase or display shelf. one piece desigh workstation, files and books within your arm’s reach, maximize work efficiency and reading convenience.
  • adjustable feet protect floor from being scratched. solid steel tubing frame plus wooden desktop (l55”* w25.6”), provide great loading capacity (100lbs) & spacious storage
  • multifunctional desk of simplistic style and compact size, works perfectly as computer/pc desk, writing/study table, home/office workstation in your study room, dormitory, living room or bedroom.

