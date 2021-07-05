This dual monitor desk mount just fell to $20.50 (Save 36%), more from $17.50

Amazon is offering the ERGO TAB Dual Monitor Desk Mount for $20.39 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, orders that exceed $25 will qualify for free shipping. That’s 36% off the typical rate there and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This monitor mount is ready to uplift two displays and give your desk a much cleaner appearance. Each arm is capable of holding a monitor that weighs up to 17.6 pounds, supporting a wide variety of options. The unit clamps directly onto desks up to 3.15 inches thick and can work with a grommet or simply attach to the edge using an included C-clamp. Rated 4.6/5 stars. Continue reading to find yet another discounted monitor stand priced at $17.50.

We’ve also spotted the HUANUO Single Monitor Stand for $17.63 Prime shipped once the on-page 10% off coupon has been clipped. Today’s offer delivers 20% in savings and newly marks the lowest price we have tracked. This single-display mount is ready to uphold a 32-inch monitor. Like the deal, both grommet and C-clamp mounting is possible. Once set up, you’ll be able to rotate, tilt, and swivel your screen with ease. Height is also adjustable, allowing you to hone in on the best viewing angle. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Need a new display to go with today’s purchase? If so, we just pulled together a few monitor markdowns from $180. A laptop stand could also be beneficial. Over the last few days we’ve spotted this aluminum offering at $8.50 in addition to a 3-slot stand for $25. And for those of you who need a new desk, Amazon’s 40-inch foldable solution is $50.50 and its hairpin leg offering has fallen under $43.

ERGO TAB Dual Monitor Desk Mount features:

Dual monitor desk mount stand supports most 13” to 27” computer monitors with VESA pattern of 75mm x 75mm/100mm x 100mm, hold up to maximum 17.6lbs per arm

This dual monitor stand supports completely independent adjustment on the level. It can support 90° tilted, 180° swivel, and the monitor supports 360° rotation, easily finding the right viewing angle and the best ergonomic position.

This dual monitor stand mount can be save room of desks surface and reduce clutter. Cable clips keep cables organized and protected. Increasing more usable desktop space and enhancing work efficiency

