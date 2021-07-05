FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Score Samsung’s Galaxy Tab A LTE while it’s at a new all-time low of $200, more from $150

-
AmazonAndroidSamsung
Save 29% From $150

Buy Back World (100% positive feedback in the last 12-months) via Amazon is offering the Samsung Galaxy Tab A 8.4-inch Wi-Fi + LTE Android Tablet for $199.95 shipped. Typically going for $280, today’s 29% savings are among the biggest we’ve ever tracked, marking a new all-time low price. This LTE enabled tablet brings portable streaming and gaming along for the ride, complete with an 8.4-inch and four Dolby Atmos speakers. You’ll find 32GB of storage on this model, but you can add another 400GB through a microSD card. All that comes rearing to go with a 13-hour battery life and a fast-charging USB-C port. Over 300 customers have left it a 4.5/5 star rating. Head below for more.

Now, if you’re not dead set on adding texting and calls to your tablet, then the Galaxy Tab A7 Wi-Fi is only $180. It offers a ton of the same notable features, like the Dolby Atmos quad-speaker array, and an improved 10.4-inch ultra-wide display. Plus, it can take up to 1TB of microSD storage, more than doubling what you could get away with on our lead deal. Though if you’re looking for the best price around, the 8-inch Galaxy Tab A 64GB is at a new all-time low of $149.99. It packs an 8-inch display, all-day battery life, and twice the internal storage as our above options. Currently rated 4.6/5 stars from over 12,000 customers.

In the market for a new smartphone? The OnePlus 9 128GB 5G comes packed with a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate, and a powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC for all-day battery life. Plus, it’s down to a new all-time low at $80 off. Though if you’re looking for something more budget-conscious, you can find all of our favorite Android deals tucked away in our Android guide.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A LTE features:

Compact Connected Cinematic Bring entertainment to life with the Galaxy Tab a 8 4″ With LTE Whether you’re traveling commuting or relaxing at home escape into the worlds of your favorite movies shows and music on a wide immersive screen—all without having to search for Wi-Fi. Always connected with LTE Watch work listen and browse from the couch train Park bench and everywhere in between With LTE connectivity you’re always online so your entertainment is always on whenever you want

