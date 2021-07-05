OnePlus 9 falls to new Amazon all-time low following $80 discount

Amazon is currently offering the unlocked OnePlus 9 128GB 5G Android Smartphone for $649.99 shipped. Down from its usual $730 price tag, you’re looking at $80 in savings as today’s offer delivers the deepest discount to date by undercutting our previous mention by $47 in order to mark a new all-time low. As the latest release from the brand, the new OnePlus 9 arrives with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display that’s backed by a 120Hz refresh rate and 5G connectivity. Alongside its 128GB of onboard storage and 8GB of RAM, everything is powered by a Snapdragon 888 SoC which pairs with all-day battery life and 65W fast charge via USB-C and 15W wireless refueling. Plus, around back you’re looking at a 48MP array comprised of three Hasselblad-backed sensors. We found it to be a compelling option in our hands-on review, which largely agrees with the ratings coming in at Amazon. Head below for more.

Put some of your savings to use by picking up the Spigen Liquid Air Armor Case for some added protection. Keeping your smartphone scratch-free is certainly worth the $13 price tag on the popular cover, which sports a slim form-factor with unique texturing on the back for some added grip. I’ve long been a fan of this case, and Amazon shoppers seem to be as well.

Alongside all of the best app and game deals for your new device right here, today you’ll also find a rare discount on the Google Pixel 5 at $99 off in refurbished condition. But if you’re looking to grab a more futuristic phone, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 2 5G has dropped in price by $600 in order to mark a new all-time low at $1,200.

OnePlus 9 features:

Take your best shot with the OnePlus 9 5G’s Triple Camera system co-developed by Hasselblad, featuring a 48MP main camera, 50MP Ultra-Wide camera, and 2MP monochrome lens. Powered by the most powerful Snapdragon platform yet, the OnePlus 9 5G delivers fast and smooth performance across every app. Take wired charging to the next level with Warp Charge 65T. The OnePlus 9 5G also supports Qi wireless charging for those wanting to take their charging wireless.

