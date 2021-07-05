WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSDs pack 7,000MB/s speeds from $120 (Save up to $120)

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of WD_Black SN850 NVMe Internal Solid-State Drives starting at $119.99 shipped. Our top pick is the 2TB with Heatskink model at $429.99, which is down from the typically $550 going rate. That amounts to $120 in savings with today’s offer beating our previous mention by $20 in order to mark a new all-time low. Whether your desktop PC is running out of storage space or its existing drive is beginning to show its age, WD’s SN850 SSD is a worthy upgrade. With up to 7,000MB/s transfer speeds, this NVMe drive is an ideal addition to your PC gaming rig or NAS with its PCIe Gen4 technology. The added heatsink allows for improved performance for playing games stored on the drive and more. Rated 4.8/5 stars from over 665 customers and you can get a closer look in our launch coverage. Head below for more.

Other WD_Black SN850 NVMe SSD deals:

If going with one of the latest and greatest offerings from WD doesn’t sound like the best fit for your rig, its Black SN750 NVMe SSD at $75 will make for a more affordable alternative. You’re still bringing 500GB of NVMe storage into the mix, but with PCIe Gen3 technology and 3,430MB/s speeds. This option comes backed by even better reviews as well, with over 16,000 customers having left a 4.9/5 star rating.

WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD features:

The future of gaming has arrived with the WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD. Long load times are obsolete with PCIe Gen4 technology, reaching up to 7000MB/s read speed and up to 5300MB/s write speed. Spend more time playing and less time deleting, storing your latest and favorite games with up to 2TB capacity.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!