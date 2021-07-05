At $25.50, the Wyze Band fitness tracker runs circles around the competition (All-time low)

Wyze Labs (96% positive feedback in the last 12-mnths) via Amazon is offering its Wyze Band Fitness Tracker for $25.48 shipped. Originally going for $30, today’s deal marks only the second major discount that we’ve tracked, and a match for the all-time low. Packed with a 10-day battery life, you can monitor you sleep, heart rate, and daily steps alongside a specialized running mode for avid marathoners or beginner joggers. You’ll also garner Alexa support with a built-in microphone. So you can set timers, see the weather, as well as check text and social media notifications. Plus, it’s ready for all your summer adventures with 5ATM water resistance. Over 6,500 customers have left it an average 4.2/5 star rating, but you can dive in deep with our hands-on review. See more below.

To keep the smart fitness savings rolling, we’re also tracking a solid deal on the Wyze Scale down to $28.89. You’ll find this selling for about $34 these days, and today’s discount is one of the best we’ve tracked all year. With the Wyze Scale, you can add holistic metrics like muscle mass, protein level, metabolic rate, and more to what you’d get with the Wyze Band. And just like with the Wyze Band, you can track your entire fitness journey with the free companion app. Though if you’re set on a different fitness tracker, it’s also compatible with Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. Currently rated 4.7/5 stars from over 15,000 customer reviews.

Speaking of Apple Health, did you see the massive $288 discount we’re tracking on the Apple Watch Series 5 Stainless Steel? It comes backed by both GPS and cellular capabilities, as well as Fitness+ integration and loads of exciting updates coming this fall with the watchOS 8 update. Although if you’re just looking for something to keep you on track this summer, our fitness tracker guide sees new deals and drops everyday.

Wyze Band features:

Wyze was born out of the idea of making great technology accessible to all. We started in 2017 from our office in Kirkland, WA, by introducing our first product to the world – Wyze Cam, a smart home camera that has all the features people want at a fraction of the price of other cameras out there. Wyze Cam is now the number one selling camera on all of Amazon, proving that people love awesome tech that anyone can afford. We have since taken that same philosophy and launched other smart home products including Wyze Bulb, Wyze Sense, Wyze Plug, and now Wyze Band.

