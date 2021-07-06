FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

AstroAI’s highly-rated digital tire inflator + pressure gauge falls to $15 at Amazon

-
AmazonDIY and Outdoor ToolsAstroAI
$10 off $15

AstroAI Corporation (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering its Digital Tire Inflator Tool with Pressure Gauge for $14.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and use the code SROF2PGI at checkout to redeem the discounted price. This inflator features a digital pressure gauge that easily tells you exactly how much air is in your tire.It can measure from three to 250 PSI, which makes it work well with all types of vehicles and tires. Plus, the display is backlit so you can use it day or night. Also, once it detects that you’re at the right pressure (which is customizable,) it automatically shuts off after 20 seconds to conserve battery. Rated 4.6/5 stars from tens of thousands of happy customers.

While it doesn’t offer the ability to air up your tires at the same time, AstroAI’s Digital Tire Pressure Gauge is a great alternative. It measures your tire’s pressure up to 150PSI and even has four different settings. Also like today’s lead deal, the LCD is backlit so you can use it day or night. It’s just $10, making it a great buy for those on a tighter budget.

If you do work on vehicles, you’ll want to give our earlier post on Makita tools a look. Right now, you can pick up the 18V LXT Brushless 4-Speed 1/2-inch Square Drive Impact Wrench for $151, which makes tightening and loosening tough bolts super simple.

More on the AstroAI Digital Tire Inflator:

  • ADVANCED ACCURACY: Professionally calibrated to always return an accurate reading within 1% of the exact pressure of your tire. No more guessing! Accurately measures in a range from 3-250 PSI (0.2-17.2 Bar; 0.21-1724 Kpa; 0.2-17.5 kg/cm^2). Ideal Gifts for Men
  • INCREASED SAFETY: Properly inflated tires provide better performance in all weather conditions, decreasing the likelihood of flats, explosions, and crashes; Increase your MPG and save money on fuel costs and tire wear
  • ALL-IN-ONE FEATURES: The LED backlit screen features measurements in PSI, KPA, Bar, and Kg/cm^2; Includes an inflator, straight locking chuck, gauge, hose, and bleed valve, all in one unit; Compatible with both ¼” and ½” NPT air compressors outputs

